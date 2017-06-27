North Korea compares Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler

Typically, North Korea has given new leaders in Washington and Seoul a wider berth at the beginning of their terms, as Pyongyang feels out their likely policies. Relations with the Obama administration soured in 2012 after a rapprochement between the two countries ended and North Korea ramped up its rhetoric against the president.

Shortly after Mr Trump took office in January, the US government approved visa applications for Choe Son Hui, a top North Korean diplomat, to visit New York for back-channel talks, signaling a possible willingness to engage in dialogue. But the State Department eventually nixed the meeting following the assassination of Kim Jong-nam, the half-brother of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, in Malaysia.

Since then, the US military has conducted several flyovers near the Korean Peninsula using B-1B bombers and directed a Navy aircraft carrier group to the region — all to North Korea’s consternation.

In April, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called for more diplomatic isolation of North Korea.

"The world has never seen peace since the emergence of the American-first principle," the KCNA report said Tuesday.

The US Embassy in Seoul declined to comment on the remarks.