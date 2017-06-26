World

The world is going ballistic: Pentagon says threats are growing

26 June 2017 - 12:03 Larry Liebert and Tony Capaccio
Chinese military vehicles carrying DF-21D anti-ship ballistic missiles, potentially capable of sinking a US Nimitz-class aircraft carrier in a single strike, travel past Tiananmen Gate during a military parade last year. Picture: REUTERS
Chinese military vehicles carrying DF-21D anti-ship ballistic missiles, potentially capable of sinking a US Nimitz-class aircraft carrier in a single strike, travel past Tiananmen Gate during a military parade last year. Picture: REUTERS

Washington — Technology for ballistic and cruise missiles is advancing in countries from North Korea and Iran to Russia and China, increasing potential threats to the US even if they don’t carry nuclear warheads, according to a new Pentagon report.

"Many countries view ballistic and cruise missile systems as cost-effective weapons and symbols of national power," defence intelligence agencies said in the report obtained by Bloomberg News in advance of its release.

"Many ballistic and cruise missiles are armed with weapons of mass destruction. However, numerous types of ballistic and cruise missiles have achieved dramatic improvements in accuracy that allow them to be used effectively with conventional warheads."

The report comes as President Donald Trump’s administration seeks a way to stop North Korea’s drive to develop a nuclear-armed intercontinental ballistic missile that could hit the US mainland.

While citing the ballistic missile programmes being pursued by Kim Jong-un’s regime in Pyongyang and by Iran, the study describes a broader proliferation of missiles, advanced technology and launch options.

"Ballistic missiles can be deployed in silos, on submarines, surface ships, road-and rail-mobile launchers and aircraft," the report said.

"Mobile missiles can provide greater pre-launch survivability. The last decade has seen a dramatic increase in ballistic missile capabilities to include accuracy, post-boost manoeuvrability, and combat effectiveness."

Among the new technologies are hypersonic glide vehicles being developed by Russia and China.

"Hypersonic glide vehicles are manoeuvrable vehicles that travel at hypersonic (greater than Mach 5) speed and spend most of their flight at much lower altitudes than a typical ballistic missile," according to the report.

"The combination of high speed, manoeuvrability and relatively low altitude makes them challenging targets for missile defence systems."

Bloomberg

US believes North Korea has carried out another missile test

The disclosure comes a day after the US pressed China to exert more pressure on North Korea
World
3 days ago

Attempt to stop North Korea’s rocket launches sharpens Asian divisions

The near-weekly rocket launches are spurring a push for missile-defence systems across Asia that risk highlighting divisions between China and US ...
World
23 days ago

Moon wants probe into US anti-missile launchers

The new South Korean president is ‘shocked’ that the US deployed four more launchers in his country without reporting it to him or his government
World
26 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
The world is going ballistic: Pentagon says ...
World
2.
Families of three African rulers in French graft ...
World / Africa
3.
Great Barrier Reef is ‘too big to fail’
World / Asia
4.
Silvio Berlusconi enjoys an renaissance in ...
World / Europe

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.