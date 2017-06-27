Confusion trumps celebration as US puzzles implementing travel ban

Now the administration has a chance to prove to the justices that it can implement the partial ban in an even-handed and orderly way as it argues to restore its full reach and potentially make elements of it permanent.

The state department statement did not provide details on how broadly the government would interpret the ruling or who would determine whether aspiring travelers have legitimate connections to the US In addition to those seeking to travel to the US from Iran, Libya, Yemen, Somalia, Sudan and Syria, the "bona fide" relationship test must also be met by those covered under Trump’s temporary ban on refugees.

Seth Stodder, a former assistant secretary for border, immigration and trade policy at homeland security, said the department was better prepared than in January. But officials would struggle to translate the ruling into concrete policy implemented by thousands of consular officers and customs agents around the world, he said.

"They’re probably scratching their heads a little bit at the opinion and what to do with it," Stodder, now a national security lecturer at University of Southern California law school, said in a phone interview.

‘Brilliant legal minds’

White House spokesperson Sean Spicer said the justice department was reviewing the decision, but declined to answer questions about the government’s next steps.

"I don’t want to get too far ahead of all of these brilliant legal minds as they review the impact," he told reporters on Monday.

The Supreme Court agreed to consider the merits of the case in October, meaning the 90-day travel ban will expire before the high court hears arguments. The fresh uncertainty may force lower-court judges to again weigh in on the immigration fight just as hopeful visitors, immigrants and refugees believed the dispute was winding its way toward a conclusion.

Trump’s original January 27 order was announced with no advance warning, resulting in some air travelers learning only after they landed in the US that they wouldn’t be let into the country. The delays and protests that erupted at airports may explain assurances issued by administration officials after the Supreme Court ruling.

"The implementation of the executive order will be done professionally, with clear and sufficient public notice, particularly to potentially affected travelers, and in co-ordination with partners in the travel industry," the department of homeland security said in a brief statement that struck the same themes as the one from the state department.

‘Politically correct’

Further complicating matters is Trump’s own distaste for the revised travel ban he signed on March 6.

"The Justice Dept. should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to SC," Trump said on Twitter earlier in June.

If the Trump administration seeks to enforce the Supreme Court ruling as broadly as possible, to achieve the aims of the original travel ban, the result could be additional lawsuits.

The department of homeland security could issue a definition of a "bona fide" relationship, and say precisely how the travel ban will be enforced when travellers apply for visas at American embassies and consulates and arrive at US airports.

In its 13-page order temporarily allowing a portion of the travel ban to go into effect on June 29, the justices detailed some examples of a bona fide relationship. They include a foreign national who wishes to live with, or visit, a family member, a student who has been admitted by a university or a worker with an offer of employment from a US business.

But as Justice Clarence Thomas warned in arguing that the entire ban should have taken effect immediately, even this temporary order may prove unworkable and lead to a "flood of litigation" as US customs and border officials wrestle with whether travellers from the six countries have sufficient ties.

Courts "will struggle to determine what exactly constitutes a ‘bona fide relationship’, who precisely has a ‘credible claim’ to that relationship," Thomas said.

Bloomberg