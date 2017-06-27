MEETING IN US
What Trump wants from India-First Modi
Indian Prime Minister Narendra is expected to assure Trump the US has nothing to fear from India’s growing economic clout
Washington — US President Donald Trump was due to host Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday for a first face-to-face meeting, seeking to add new fizz to a flourishing relationship between the world’s two largest democracies.
Despite differences over issues such as immigration and climate change, Modi was expected to assure Trump the US had nothing to fear from India’s growing economic clout.
Trump, who described Modi as a "true friend!" on Twitter after the Indian leader’s weekend arrival in the US, should find much in common with Modi, with both men having won power by portraying themselves as establishment outsiders.
While ties with some of Washington’s traditional allies have been strained by Trump’s complaints that the US has been the loser in trade agreements, Modi appears alert to his host’s sensitivities and emphasis on transactional diplomacy. Ahead of their talks, Modi is also expected to meet Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defence Secretary Jim Mattis as India eyes the purchase of more military equipment from the US.
Regional security is expected to be high on the agenda as Washington considers deploying up to 5,000 additional troops in Afghanistan and seeks to encourage what an administration official describes as India’s "positive role" in the country.
AFP
