What Trump wants from India-First Modi

Trump, who described Modi as a "true friend!" on Twitter after the Indian leader’s weekend arrival in the US, should find much in common with Modi, with both men having won power by portraying themselves as establishment outsiders.

While ties with some of Washington’s traditional allies have been strained by Trump’s complaints that the US has been the loser in trade agreements, Modi appears alert to his host’s sensitivities and emphasis on transactional diplomacy. Ahead of their talks, Modi is also expected to meet Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defence Secretary Jim Mattis as India eyes the purchase of more military equipment from the US.