What Trump wants from India-First Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra is expected to assure Trump the US has nothing to fear from India’s growing economic clout

27 June 2017 - 06:06 Agency Staff
US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS
US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS

Washington — US President Donald Trump was due to host Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday for a first face-to-face meeting, seeking to add new fizz to a flourishing relationship between the world’s two largest democracies.

Despite differences over issues such as immigration and climate change, Modi was expected to assure Trump the US had nothing to fear from India’s growing economic clout.

Donald Trump under bipartisan pressure on Indian trade barriers

The legislators urge Trump to use his high-level engagement with India to tackle trade and investment barriers
Trump, who described Modi as a "true friend!" on Twitter after the Indian leader’s weekend arrival in the US, should find much in common with Modi, with both men having won power by portraying themselves as establishment outsiders.

While ties with some of Washington’s traditional allies have been strained by Trump’s complaints that the US has been the loser in trade agreements, Modi appears alert to his host’s sensitivities and emphasis on transactional diplomacy. Ahead of their talks, Modi is also expected to meet Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defence Secretary Jim Mattis as India eyes the purchase of more military equipment from the US.

Regional security is expected to be high on the agenda as Washington considers deploying up to 5,000 additional troops in Afghanistan and seeks to encourage what an administration official describes as  India’s "positive role" in the country.

AFP

The world is going ballistic: Pentagon says threats are growing

Hard-to-detect hypersonic glide vehicles are among the new hi-tech weapons being developed by countries from North Korea and Iran to Russia and ...
Great opportunities on offer in a just energy transition

In projected move from coal to renewables, discourse has been largely limited to trade unions, nonprofit organisations and academic institutions
World watches unfolding tragedy as the US technicolour dream fades to black

Hollywood, for all its sins, is faithfully tracking the disintegration of the American way of life, writes Yunus Momoniat
