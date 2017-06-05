World / Asia

NUCLEAR PROGRAMME

North Korea complains UN sanctions are 'mean'

05 June 2017 - 06:27 Agency Staff
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspects the long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12) in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. Picture: KCNA VIA REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspects the long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12) in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. Picture: KCNA VIA REUTERS

Seoul — North Korea on Sunday put down the latest UN sanctions as "mean" and vowed to press ahead with its missile and nuclear weapons programmes.

The UN Security Council on Friday unanimously adopted a US-drafted resolution imposing new targeted sanctions on a handful of North Korean officials and entities, in response to a 2017 series of ballistic missile tests that are banned under UN resolutions.

The resolution put North Korea’s suspected spy chief, 13 other Pyongyang officials and four entities on a sanctions blacklist, hitting them with a global travel ban and an assets freeze.

The North’s foreign ministry "condemns and outrightly rejects the sanctions racket put forth by the US and the UN Security Council to prevent the strengthening of our nuclear deterrence", a ministry spokesman said.

"[Washington] talked about the possibility of dialogue but it is nonsense to mention dialogue while laying out unfair preconditions and applying maximum pressure," the spokesman said.

The latest resolution was said to have been put together by the US and China in the "back room", the statement said.

AFP

