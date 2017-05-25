China warns against chaos in Korean region

Beijing — No one had the right to bring chaos to the Korean peninsula, China said on Wednesday, a day after it pushed for full implementation of UN sanctions against neighbouring North Korea for its missile and nuclear tests and called for dialogue.

The US has been trying to persuade China, North Korea’s lone major ally, to do more to rein in Pyongyang, which has conducted dozens of missile launches and tested two nuclear bombs since the start of 2016, in defiance of UN Security Council resolutions.

The North has proudly publicised its plans to develop a missile capable of striking the US and has ignored calls, even from China, to halt its weapons programmes. It says the programme is necessary to counter US aggression. Its most recent missile test was on Sunday.