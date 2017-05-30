Moon wants probe into US anti-missile launchers

Seoul — South Korean President Moon Jae-in has ordered a probe into the introduction of four terminal high altitude area defence (THAAD) anti-missile launchers in addition to two deployed by the US military before his election, his spokesman said on Tuesday.

Moon was "shocked" to hear that the four additional launchers, deployed to counter the North Korean missile threat, were brought in without being reported to the new government or to the public, presidential spokesman Yoon Young-chan told a media briefing.

The deployment of the missile system by the US military, agreed by the government of Moon’s predecessor, was a controversial issue in the May 10 presidential election and has infuriated China, North Korea’s lone major ally.

The news comes as South Korea says it conducted a joint drill with a US supersonic B-1B Lancer bomber after North Korea’s state media earlier accused the US of staging a drill to practise dropping nuclear bombs on the Korean peninsula. Moon Sang-gyun, a spokesman for the South Korean defence ministry, said the exercise took place on Monday but declined to give further details.

Earlier on Tuesday, North Korea’s state media said the B-1B bomber flew over South Korea to stage "a nuclear bomb dropping drill". The North’s state media agency, KCNA, also gave more details on Tuesday of Monday’s missile test. It said leader Kim Jong-un had supervised the test of a new ballistic missile controlled by a precision guidance system and ordered the development of more powerful strategic weapons.

The missile was equipped with an advanced automated pre-launch sequence compared to previous versions of the Hwasong rockets, KCNA said, indicating the North had launched a modified Scud-class missile, as South Korea’s military said on Monday. Hwasong, or Mars, in Korean, is the North’s name for its Scud-class ballistic missiles.

The North’s official media routinely report on missile launches on the following day. US President Donald Trump, in a tweet, portrayed the missile test as an affront to China. "North Korea has shown great disrespect for their neighbour, China, by shooting off yet another ballistic missile ... but China is trying hard!" he wrote.

In Japan, however, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s coalition partner warned that a proposal to broaden his military’s role to strike back against enemy attacks risks upsetting the country’s neighbours. "Japan has gained the trust of neighbouring countries by adopting an exclusively defensive posture," Natsuo Yamaguchi, who leads the Buddhist-backed Komeito party, told Bloomberg in an interview Monday. "To take an action undermining that could cause friction."

Yamaguchi was responding to questions about how Japan should bolster its defences against a potential ballistic-missile attack from North Korea. His remarks indicate that Komeito might be reluctant to back a proposal made by Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party in March to give Japan the capacity to strike back against an enemy base following any attack.

The nation has never obtained the means to carry out such a strike, partly out of concern it would revive memories of its wartime aggression in the region.

Reuters and Bloomberg