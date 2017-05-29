North Korea fires Scud-class ballistic missile

The North was probably showing its determination to push ahead with missile development in the face of international pressure to rein it in and "to pressure the (South Korean) government to change its policy on the North", South Korea’s joint chiefs of staff spokesperson Roh Jae-cheon said.

It was the third ballistic missile test-launch since South Korea’s liberal President Moon Jae-in took office on May 10 pledging to engage the reclusive state in dialogue.

Moon says sanctions alone have failed to resolve the growing threat from the North’s advancing nuclear and missile programme.

The missile reached an altitude of 120km, Roh said. "So far, the assessment is there was at least one missile but we are analysing the number of missiles," he said.

North Korea, which has conducted dozens of missile tests and tested two nuclear bombs since the start of 2016 in defiance of UN Security Council resolutions, says the programme is necessary to counter US aggression.

The White House said President Donald Trump had been briefed on the launch. The US Pacific command said it tracked what appeared to be a short-range ballistic missile for six minutes and assessed it did not pose a threat to North America.

The US has said it is looking at discussing with China a new UN Security Council resolution and that Beijing, Pyongyang’s main diplomatic ally and neighbour, realises time is limited to rein in the North’s weapons programme through negotiations.

US defence secretary Jim Mattis, asked what a military conflict with North Korea might look like if diplomacy failed, warned on Sunday that would be "probably the worst kind of fighting in most people’s lifetimes".