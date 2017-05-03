Oil traders lose out as China cracks down on pollution

The government controls fuel-export volumes by granting oil refiners shipment quotas through the year, which they must fulfil or risk a cut or review of those allowances. Private processors did not use up the export allocations they received for 2016, providing the government with a reason to deny them quotas for 2017, Meidan said. They also contributed to a domestic fuel glut by boosting operations at the end of 2016 to use up crude import quotas.

"Beijing seems to have realised that while the granting of crude import quotas to teapots have allowed for greater competition at home, rampant buying and subsequent production of fuels have contributed to a domestic glut," said Peter Lee, an analyst at BMI Research, a unit of Fitch Group. "The relentless surge in Chinese output and exports has swamped the regional fuels market."

While the private processors received approval to buy overseas crude in 2017, the amount they have been allowed to directly import in the first batch of quotas this year is 62% of 2016’s total levels. Meanwhile, the commerce ministry awarded 12.4-million tonnes of fuel export quotas to only state firms in the first batch for 2017. In the second, government-run companies were given approval for a total of 3.34-million tonnes.

"Lower Chinese fuel exports will prove supportive for refining margins in Asia, as the region has been grappling with an exodus of Chinese fuels over the past few quarters," Lee said. "The void created by the easing of Chinese exports could be filled by supplies from the likes of South Korea and Japan that remain keen to win back some market share."

A refinery processing Dubai crude in Singapore had a margin of about $3.78 a barrel as of Tuesday, down from a recent peak of $7.38 in January, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

China exported a record 15.4-million tonnes, or about 314,000 barrels a day, of diesel overseas and an unprecedented 9.69-million tonnes, or 221,000 barrels a day, of petrol in 2016, data from the nation’s General Administration of Customs show.

Teapots started getting licences to import foreign crude in 2015 as part of a government effort to boost private investment in China’s energy industry and reform its sprawling state enterprises by encouraging competition. The refiners previously had to rely on state-owned oil majors including PetroChina Company and China Petroleum and Chemical, known as Sinopec, for supplies of crude.

"Over the years of China’s oil-market reform, the lobbying power has always been dominated by state oil companies led by PetroChina and Sinopec," said Li Li, an analyst with ICIS China. "Teapots deserve to look outside China especially when their end market domestically is limited by powerful state competitors. They need the quota like a traveller needs a passport to see what is out there."

Bloomberg