US President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the White House in Washington, the US, February 6 2024. Picture: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS
Washington — US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that the bipartisan immigration bill is falling apart under political pressure from Republican rival Donald Trump and urged legislators to have a “spine” and pass the much-needed measure.
“All indications are this bill won’t even move forward to the Senate floor. Why? The simple reason: Donald Trump,” Biden said. “Because Donald Trump says it’s bad for him politically.”
Concerns over immigration have become a top issue in this year’s election campaign, with Trump preparing for a likely November rematch with Biden. Trump has been pushing congressional Republicans to reject the bipartisan border security deal unveiled on Sunday.
The $118bn bill, which also includes aid for Israel and Ukraine as it fights a Russian invasion, is quickly losing support on Capitol Hill. House Republicans have declared it dead on arrival, and more than 20 Republican senators have said the measure is not strict enough.
Several Democrats have also opposed the bill because they say some of its measures treat migrants too harshly.
Biden didn't mention the Democratic opposition, but blamed Republicans for buckling under the pressure from Trump, who he said has been reaching out to Republican legislators to “intimidate them to vote against this proposal”.
“Frankly, they owe it to the American people to show some spine and do what they know to be right,” Biden said.
Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday also took aim at Trump over the mounting opposition to the border security deal.
“Donald Trump would rather keep the chaos at the border so he can exploit it on the campaign trail instead of letting the Senate do the right thing and fix it,” Schumer said.
Biden blames Trump for sinking of bill on Ukraine aid and immigration
The $118bn bill is quickly losing support on Capitol Hill
