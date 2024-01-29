Brazilian police raid properties of Jair Bolsonaro’s son amid spy probe

Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro. Picture: ADRIANO MACHADO/REUTERS
Brasilia — Brazilian federal police on Monday searched properties linked to Carlos Bolsonaro, a son of former far right President Jair Bolsonaro, as part of a probe into suspected illegal spying on political foes during his father's term, two sources said.
Carlos Bolsonaro, a Rio de Janeiro city councillor, was already facing a Supreme Court investigation for allegedly running a fake news factory from within the presidential palace.
He has previously denied any wrongdoing and did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Monday’s police operation.
The search of his properties marks a stark escalation in the fast-moving spy probe, hitting at Bolsonaro's inner circle.
The former president, who has already been ruled politically ineligible until 2030 for his conduct during his unsuccessful run at re-election in 2022, faces multiple legal probes that could yet land him in jail.
The federal police are investigating accusations of illegal monitoring of citizens by the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin) during Bolsonaro's term.
Police served eight warrants on Monday in Brasilia, Rio de Janeiro and two other cities to identify "the main recipients and beneficiaries of information illegally produced by Abin through clandestine actions," they said in a statement.
Carlos Bolsonaro is now suspected of using data illegally collected by Abin, using an Israeli software called First Mile, which could be used to track the location of private cellphones, a federal police source said.
Asked if Bolsonaro may have used data obtained in this manner to feed fake news against his father's opponents, the senior officer said: "Possibly. Let's delve deeper into this now."
Last week, federal police launched raids targeting former Abin head and congressman Alexandre Ramagem, a Bolsonaro loyalist planning to run for mayor of Rio, who is suspected of using the spyware to track political opponents. He has denied wrongdoing.
Supreme Court documents unsealed last Thursday showed that the spy agency is accused of illegal surveillance on at least three Supreme Court justices and a former Lower House speaker during Jair Bolsonaro’s presidency.
Brazilian police raid properties of Jair Bolsonaro’s son amid spy probe
Carlos Bolsonaro is already facing a Supreme Court investigation for allegedly running a fake news factory from within the presidential palace
Brasilia — Brazilian federal police on Monday searched properties linked to Carlos Bolsonaro, a son of former far right President Jair Bolsonaro, as part of a probe into suspected illegal spying on political foes during his father's term, two sources said.
Carlos Bolsonaro, a Rio de Janeiro city councillor, was already facing a Supreme Court investigation for allegedly running a fake news factory from within the presidential palace.
He has previously denied any wrongdoing and did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Monday’s police operation.
The search of his properties marks a stark escalation in the fast-moving spy probe, hitting at Bolsonaro's inner circle.
The former president, who has already been ruled politically ineligible until 2030 for his conduct during his unsuccessful run at re-election in 2022, faces multiple legal probes that could yet land him in jail.
The federal police are investigating accusations of illegal monitoring of citizens by the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin) during Bolsonaro's term.
Police served eight warrants on Monday in Brasilia, Rio de Janeiro and two other cities to identify "the main recipients and beneficiaries of information illegally produced by Abin through clandestine actions," they said in a statement.
Carlos Bolsonaro is now suspected of using data illegally collected by Abin, using an Israeli software called First Mile, which could be used to track the location of private cellphones, a federal police source said.
Asked if Bolsonaro may have used data obtained in this manner to feed fake news against his father's opponents, the senior officer said: "Possibly. Let's delve deeper into this now."
Last week, federal police launched raids targeting former Abin head and congressman Alexandre Ramagem, a Bolsonaro loyalist planning to run for mayor of Rio, who is suspected of using the spyware to track political opponents. He has denied wrongdoing.
Supreme Court documents unsealed last Thursday showed that the spy agency is accused of illegal surveillance on at least three Supreme Court justices and a former Lower House speaker during Jair Bolsonaro’s presidency.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.