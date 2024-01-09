US defence chief Lloyd Austin hospitalised for infection after cancer surgery

US secretary of defense Lloyd Austin attends a ceremony in Seoul, South Korea, November 13 2023. Picture: JUNG YEON-JE/REUTERS
Washington — US secretary of defense Lloyd Austin was hospitalised on January 1 with a urinary tract infection following a December surgical procedure to treat prostate cancer, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center said on Tuesday.
The disclosure came after nearly a week in which the Pentagon has faced public backlash over its secrecy about the hospitalisation, with even President Joe Biden and Austin’s own deputy kept in the dark for days.
Once the Pentagon did disclose that Austin was in the hospital last Friday, it declined to say why he was there or offer details about his medical prognosis.
Walter Reed gave an upbeat outlook for Austin but cautioned that his recovery could take time.
“His infection has cleared. He continues to make progress and we anticipate a full recovery although this can be a slow process,” it said in a statement released by the Pentagon.
“During this stay, secretary Austin never lost consciousness and never underwent general anaesthesia.”
Austin, who is 70, sits just below Biden at the top of the US military’s chain of command, and his duties require him to be available at a moment’s notice to respond to any national security crisis.
That includes always being ready to enter secure communications with other officials in the event of an incoming nuclear attack, something that would be difficult from an intensive care unit (ICU) bed.
Walter Reed said Austin suffered complications from his December 22 prostate cancer treatment, including nausea with severe abdominal, hip, and leg pain. After he was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection, Austin was moved on January 2 to ICU.
“Further evaluation revealed abdominal fluid collections impairing the function of his small intestines. This resulted in the back up of his intestinal contents which was treated by placing a tube through his nose to drain his stomach,” the hospital said.
The statement was signed by Dr John Maddox, trauma medical director, and Dr Gregory Chesnut, Center for Prostate Disease Research of the Murtha Cancer Center Director at Walter Reed.
Biden’s administration has struggled to quiet the political furore that has erupted following revelations that the president, who is running for re-election, did not know of his defence chief’s January 1 hospitalisation until January 4.
The Pentagon has said the White House also did not know about Austin’s original December treatment for what it initially said was an elective medical procedure. It was not clear how prostate cancer treatment would be considered elective.
Some prominent Republicans, including Donald Trump, called for Austin to be removed from his job.
But the Pentagon said the retired four-star general had no plans to resign and the White House said Biden was not seeking to remove him. Austin remains at Walter Reed.
“The secretary continues to remain focused on recovering but more importantly, on carrying out his duties as secretary of defense and defending the nation,” Air Force Maj-Gen Patrick Ryder told a news briefing.
