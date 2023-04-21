Chile to nationalise lithium industry

Business Day TV talks to Peter Armitage from Anchor Capital
Evidence suggests the benefits from more land security, through higher agricultural productivity, would lift household incomes by almost $400bn
Battle must not cloud SA’s bid to end load-shedding, ANC SG says
Deputy president wants Salga framework to be strengthened, with emphasis on service delivery
Law firm is seeking redress for clients whose assets were wiped out during Credit Suisse’s takeover by UBS
Governor says South Africans must accept we cannot have enough of everything and trade-offs must be made that will be difficult
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team at cybersecurity company Check Point
A legal expert had been looking into eight formal complaints covering Raab’s tenure in three government departments that predated the Sunak administration
Like any mass participation event, climate concerns are a growing part of marathon planning
The milestone is being marked with a special model with historic design elements
Santiago — Chile’s President Gabriel Boric said on Thursday he would nationalise the country’s lithium industry, the world’s second-largest producer of the metal essential in electric vehicle batteries, to boost its economy and protect its environment.
The shock move in the country with the world’s largest lithium reserves would in time transfer control of Chile’s vast lithium operations from industry giants SQM and Albemarle to a separate state-owned company.
It poses a fresh challenge to electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers scrambling to secure battery materials, as more countries look to protect their natural resources. Mexico nationalised its lithium deposits last year, and Indonesia banned exports of nickel ore, a key battery material, in 2020.
“This is the best chance we have at transitioning to a sustainable and developed economy. We can’t afford to waste it,” Boric said in an address televised nationwide.
Future lithium contracts would only be issued as public-private partnerships with state control, he said.
The government would not terminate current contracts, but hoped companies would be open to state participation before they expire, he said, without naming Albemarle and SQM, the world's No.1 and No.2 lithium producers respectively.
SQM’s contract is set to expire in 2030 and Albemarle’s in 2043.
SQM, formally called Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile, and Albemarle supply Tesla , LG Energy Solution and other EV and battery manufacturers.
Albemarle said the announcement would have “no material impact on our business” and it would continue talks on investing in further growth and using new technologies in Chile.
SQM was not immediately available for comment.
South Korean battery maker SK On, which has a long-term supply contract with SQM, said it would monitor the development and respond with a long-term view.
The announcement by Chile did not trigger a reversal in lithium prices, which have plunged more than 70% from a November peak due to weakening EV demand in China, the world’s biggest vehicle market.
The most-traded lithium carbonate futures on the Wuxi Stainless Steel Exchange in China fell 3.4% as of 0618 GMT on Friday.
“When or if battery makers renew their contracts with lithium firms in Chile, contract conditions would likely become more difficult than what they saw in the past when there was no state involvement,” said Cho Hyunryul, an analyst at Samsung Securities.
The move is likely to spur a shift in future investment in lithium to other countries including Australia, the world’s biggest producer, analysts said.
“Policy stability is very important for any mining project ... Mining-friendly jurisdictions like Australia would be places where incremental funds get invested,” said Harsh Bardia, an analyst at National Australia Bank’s private wealth arm JBWere.
Codelco role
Boric said state-owned Codelco, the world’s largest copper producer, will be tasked to find the best way forward for a state-owned lithium company and he would seek approval from Congress for the plan in the second half of the year.
Congress has been a check on many of Boric’s more ambitious proposals and shelved a proposed tax reform bill in early March.
Codelco and state miner Enami will be given exploration and extraction contracts in areas where there are now private projects before the national lithium company is formed.
A division will be dedicated to advancing technology to minimise environmental impacts, including favouring direct lithium extraction over evaporation ponds.
Privately held Summit Nanotech, which is developing direct lithium extraction technology, welcomed the announcement.
Boric said the country would look to protect biodiversity and share mining benefits with indigenous and surrounding communities.
“Today we present a national lithium strategy that’s technically solid and ambitious,” the president said, adding it would build “a Chile that distributes wealth we all generate in a more just way”.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Chile to nationalise lithium industry
Control of Chile’s vast lithium operations will be transferred from SQM and Albemarle to a separate SOE
Santiago — Chile’s President Gabriel Boric said on Thursday he would nationalise the country’s lithium industry, the world’s second-largest producer of the metal essential in electric vehicle batteries, to boost its economy and protect its environment.
The shock move in the country with the world’s largest lithium reserves would in time transfer control of Chile’s vast lithium operations from industry giants SQM and Albemarle to a separate state-owned company.
It poses a fresh challenge to electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers scrambling to secure battery materials, as more countries look to protect their natural resources. Mexico nationalised its lithium deposits last year, and Indonesia banned exports of nickel ore, a key battery material, in 2020.
“This is the best chance we have at transitioning to a sustainable and developed economy. We can’t afford to waste it,” Boric said in an address televised nationwide.
Future lithium contracts would only be issued as public-private partnerships with state control, he said.
The government would not terminate current contracts, but hoped companies would be open to state participation before they expire, he said, without naming Albemarle and SQM, the world's No.1 and No.2 lithium producers respectively.
SQM’s contract is set to expire in 2030 and Albemarle’s in 2043.
SQM, formally called Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile, and Albemarle supply Tesla , LG Energy Solution and other EV and battery manufacturers.
Albemarle said the announcement would have “no material impact on our business” and it would continue talks on investing in further growth and using new technologies in Chile.
SQM was not immediately available for comment.
South Korean battery maker SK On, which has a long-term supply contract with SQM, said it would monitor the development and respond with a long-term view.
The announcement by Chile did not trigger a reversal in lithium prices, which have plunged more than 70% from a November peak due to weakening EV demand in China, the world’s biggest vehicle market.
The most-traded lithium carbonate futures on the Wuxi Stainless Steel Exchange in China fell 3.4% as of 0618 GMT on Friday.
“When or if battery makers renew their contracts with lithium firms in Chile, contract conditions would likely become more difficult than what they saw in the past when there was no state involvement,” said Cho Hyunryul, an analyst at Samsung Securities.
The move is likely to spur a shift in future investment in lithium to other countries including Australia, the world’s biggest producer, analysts said.
“Policy stability is very important for any mining project ... Mining-friendly jurisdictions like Australia would be places where incremental funds get invested,” said Harsh Bardia, an analyst at National Australia Bank’s private wealth arm JBWere.
Codelco role
Boric said state-owned Codelco, the world’s largest copper producer, will be tasked to find the best way forward for a state-owned lithium company and he would seek approval from Congress for the plan in the second half of the year.
Congress has been a check on many of Boric’s more ambitious proposals and shelved a proposed tax reform bill in early March.
Codelco and state miner Enami will be given exploration and extraction contracts in areas where there are now private projects before the national lithium company is formed.
A division will be dedicated to advancing technology to minimise environmental impacts, including favouring direct lithium extraction over evaporation ponds.
Privately held Summit Nanotech, which is developing direct lithium extraction technology, welcomed the announcement.
Boric said the country would look to protect biodiversity and share mining benefits with indigenous and surrounding communities.
“Today we present a national lithium strategy that’s technically solid and ambitious,” the president said, adding it would build “a Chile that distributes wealth we all generate in a more just way”.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Wildfires ravage south-central Chile; homes and wildlife threatened
At least 23 die as dozens of wildfires torch forests in Chile
Boric’s tough first year a hard lesson for other leftist leaders
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.