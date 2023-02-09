Wildfires ravage south-central Chile; homes and wildlife threatened

The load-shedding crisis is expected to be the key issue in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address
Rather than accuse business of moaning, the president should lend an ear and fix what scares off investors
Municipalities have to spend more while income drops as lack of access to electricity contributes to poverty
The DA will formulate a firm position on coalitions at its national conference in April
Cash generated from operations dropped by 61.2% as global macroeconomic conditions hit the steel producer
The improvement in the Beti took place despite the grim economic context in January
Key blockages should be removed to repair its fading power of attraction
195 countries have adopted ambitious UN targets to halt biodiversity loss and protect poor farmers
Laura Wolvaardt cracked a half-century as SA beat Pakistan by six wickets in their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match at Boland Park.
Novelist Hanif Kureishi uses voice recognition technology to blog after becoming paralysed as a result of an injury
Chillan — Forest fires across south-central Chile that have left 24 people dead and swallowed up hundreds of houses spread into new areas on Wednesday after raging overnight, burning up the habitats of vulnerable woodland animals.
“We call on everyone who can to take care of the forests, which are currently on fire, and also of our animals, specimens of vital importance,” said Valentina Aravena, the manager at a wildlife rehabilitation centre in Chillan.
Chile’s national forests association, Conaf, said on Wednesday the area affected by the fires had now spread to over 300,000 hectares, an area nearly twice the size of Greater London.
Authorities said about 2,180 people have been injured and 1,180 houses have been destroyed, with most of the deaths and damages in the south-central Biobio, Araucania and Ñuble regions.
Late on Wednesday, interior minister Carolina Toha said the government would declare a curfew in some provinces starting on Thursday. She had earlier warned of a shortage of water tanks and urged providers to make them available.
In the rehabilitation centre in Chillan, the capital of the Ñuble region, veterinarians treated burns on animals native to the woodlands, such as monito del monte, a small nocturnal marsupial, and pudus, the world’s smallest deer.
Aravena said these were essential species that helped spread seeds.
“We try to stabilise them, treat them, relieve pain from the burns they suffered and ideally rehabilitate them so they can return to the wild,” she said.
In the vicinity of the nearby city of Quillon, local Enrique Narvaez watched firefighters at work overnight.
“The 2011 wildfire burnt down my house, all the trees, everything,” he said. “I don’t want to go through the same again now.”
Chilean President Gabriel Boric thanked his Brazilian counterpart who offered $672,000 in aid and said he was sending an air force jet with firefighting equipment, personnel and experts. Spain, Colombia and Mexico are also giving assistance.
Chilean pulp and wood panel manufacturer Arauco, the forestry arm of Empresas Copec, said 40,000 hectares of its plantations could be potentially affected, though the possible extent remained unclear.
A day earlier, a Chilean minister warned that high temperatures forecast for this week could further complicate the situation.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Wildfires ravage south-central Chile; homes and wildlife threatened
24 have been left dead and over 2,000 injured so far as forest fires spread, endangering essential species and leavings thousands displaced
Chillan — Forest fires across south-central Chile that have left 24 people dead and swallowed up hundreds of houses spread into new areas on Wednesday after raging overnight, burning up the habitats of vulnerable woodland animals.
“We call on everyone who can to take care of the forests, which are currently on fire, and also of our animals, specimens of vital importance,” said Valentina Aravena, the manager at a wildlife rehabilitation centre in Chillan.
Chile’s national forests association, Conaf, said on Wednesday the area affected by the fires had now spread to over 300,000 hectares, an area nearly twice the size of Greater London.
Authorities said about 2,180 people have been injured and 1,180 houses have been destroyed, with most of the deaths and damages in the south-central Biobio, Araucania and Ñuble regions.
Late on Wednesday, interior minister Carolina Toha said the government would declare a curfew in some provinces starting on Thursday. She had earlier warned of a shortage of water tanks and urged providers to make them available.
In the rehabilitation centre in Chillan, the capital of the Ñuble region, veterinarians treated burns on animals native to the woodlands, such as monito del monte, a small nocturnal marsupial, and pudus, the world’s smallest deer.
Aravena said these were essential species that helped spread seeds.
“We try to stabilise them, treat them, relieve pain from the burns they suffered and ideally rehabilitate them so they can return to the wild,” she said.
In the vicinity of the nearby city of Quillon, local Enrique Narvaez watched firefighters at work overnight.
“The 2011 wildfire burnt down my house, all the trees, everything,” he said. “I don’t want to go through the same again now.”
Chilean President Gabriel Boric thanked his Brazilian counterpart who offered $672,000 in aid and said he was sending an air force jet with firefighting equipment, personnel and experts. Spain, Colombia and Mexico are also giving assistance.
Chilean pulp and wood panel manufacturer Arauco, the forestry arm of Empresas Copec, said 40,000 hectares of its plantations could be potentially affected, though the possible extent remained unclear.
A day earlier, a Chilean minister warned that high temperatures forecast for this week could further complicate the situation.
Reuters
At least 23 die as dozens of wildfires torch forests in Chile
Red lights flashing as wildfire risk creeps east across US
Thousands evacuated in southern France as wildfires spread
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.