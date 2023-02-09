World / Americas

Wildfires ravage south-central Chile; homes and wildlife threatened

24 have been left dead and over 2,000 injured so far as forest fires spread, endangering essential species and leavings thousands displaced

09 February 2023 - 09:33 Ivan Alvarado
An area cultivated with pine and eucalyptus burns during a wildfire, in Tome area, Chile, on February 8 2023. Picture: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO
An area cultivated with pine and eucalyptus burns during a wildfire, in Tome area, Chile, on February 8 2023. Picture: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

Chillan — Forest fires across south-central Chile that have left 24 people dead and swallowed up hundreds of houses spread into new areas on Wednesday after raging overnight, burning up the habitats of vulnerable woodland animals.

“We call on everyone who can to take care of the forests, which are currently on fire, and also of our animals, specimens of vital importance,” said Valentina Aravena, the manager at a wildlife rehabilitation centre in Chillan.

Chile’s national forests association, Conaf, said on Wednesday the area affected by the fires had now spread to over 300,000 hectares, an area nearly twice the size of Greater London.

Authorities said about 2,180 people have been injured and 1,180 houses have been destroyed, with most of the deaths and damages in the south-central Biobio, Araucania and Ñuble regions.

Late on Wednesday, interior minister Carolina Toha said the government would declare a curfew in some provinces starting on Thursday. She had earlier warned of a shortage of water tanks and urged providers to make them available.

In the rehabilitation centre in Chillan, the capital of the Ñuble region, veterinarians treated burns on animals native to the woodlands, such as monito del monte, a small nocturnal marsupial, and pudus, the world’s smallest deer.

Aravena said these were essential species that helped spread seeds.

“We try to stabilise them, treat them, relieve pain from the burns they suffered and ideally rehabilitate them so they can return to the wild,” she said.

In the vicinity of the nearby city of Quillon, local Enrique Narvaez watched firefighters at work overnight.

“The 2011 wildfire burnt down my house, all the trees, everything,” he said. “I don’t want to go through the same again now.”

Chilean President Gabriel Boric thanked his Brazilian counterpart who offered $672,000 in aid and said he was sending an air force jet with firefighting equipment, personnel and experts. Spain, Colombia and Mexico are also giving assistance.

Chilean pulp and wood panel manufacturer Arauco, the forestry arm of Empresas Copec, said 40,000 hectares of its plantations could be potentially affected, though the possible extent remained unclear.

A day earlier, a Chilean minister warned that high temperatures forecast for this week could further complicate the situation.

Reuters

At least 23 die as dozens of wildfires torch forests in Chile

President Gabriel Boric says some of the fires might have been started intentionally
World
3 days ago

Red lights flashing as wildfire risk creeps east across US

North and South Carolina have some of the largest numbers of properties threatened after California and New Mexico, a report reads
World
4 months ago

Thousands evacuated in southern France as wildfires spread

France, like the rest of Europe, has been struggling with successive heatwaves and its worst drought on record
World
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Nato involvement in Ukraine may lead to ...
World / Europe
2.
UK competition regulator opposes Microsoft’s ...
World / Europe
3.
Uganda says it will not renew UN rights office ...
World / Africa
4.
‘Hope for jobs’ drives recruitment by militant ...
World / Africa
5.
The Hague points to Putin’s hand in downing of ...
World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.