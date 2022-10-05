Right-wing allies strengthen Bolsonaro’s hand in run-offs

Analysts note that the local currency remains vulnerable to global developments, ‘and has some difficult terrain to navigate into the end of the year’
The agency is smartly trying to harness its vital network and reclaim business it ceded to private companies
Gauteng deputy judge president Aubrey Ledwaba orders that corrections to language and mistaken figures must be made by 10 October
High court sets aside decisions taken at the February and March branch meetings of the Dr WB Rubusana region
The move could increase the number of homes and businesses connected to its network
New report says the pandemic added 71-million to the ranks of the very poor
Operating conditions also deteriorated for the first time in 2022, with concerns about the high cost of living continuing to drive a sharp rise in salaries
Ministers recommend producing 2-million barrels less a day to halt a slide in oil prices
Introducing mixed teams could be a boost for the Presidents Cup
It seems that record fuel prices have ignited an interest in hybrid cars in SA
Brasilia — A strong election night for allies of President Jair Bolsonaro has given his party the most seats in both chambers of Congress, highlighting the enduring strength of his conservative movement even if he falls short of re-election.
His right-wing Liberal Party (PL), won 99 seats in the 513-member lower house, up from 77, and right-leaning parties allied with Bolsonaro now control half the chamber.
The bigger surprise in Sunday’s voting was in the Senate where Bolsonaro’s party and its election allies won 13 of the 27 seats up for grabs, a party spokesperson said.
“Against all odds and everyone, we won 2-million more votes this year than in 2018,” Bolsonaro posted on social media in Monday’s early hours. “We also elected the largest benches in the lower house and the Senate, which was our main priority.”
Bolsonaro helped elect allies to the Senate who had trailed in opinion polls, such as former ministers Damares Alves and Paulo Pontes. Alves, an evangelical ally, defeated the Senate candidate from Bolsonaro’s own party.
The strong right-wing showing in legislative and gubernatorial races, especially in more affluent southeast Brazil, made Bolsonaro the election’s big winner. He also denied his leftist presidential rival Luis Inacio Lula da Silva outright victory and consolidated a political base that can help him govern if he wins the October 30 run-off.
While most political analysts still see former president Lula winning, his victory is no longer a slam dunk.
Lula’s Workers Party won 10 more seats in the lower house of Congress, where it remains the second-largest party with 68 representatives. But if elected, Lula will face a harder time getting legislation through a more conservative Congress.
Bolsonaro’s allies also made advances in state politics, including races for governor. His former infrastructure minister Tarcisio Freitas, who took part in motorcycle rallies with Bolsonaro, won the most votes for governor of Sao Paulo, Brazil’s largest state, and will face Lula ally Fernando Haddad in the runoff.
Bolsonaro boasted of helping to get eight governors elected outright, with hopes of electing eight more in the second round.
“This is the greatest victory for patriots in the history of Brazil: 60% of the Brazilian territory will be governed by those who defend our values and fight for a freer nation,” he tweeted.
Lula put an optimistic spin on the result, saying he was looking forward to another month on the campaign trail and the chance to debate Bolsonaro head to head.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Right-wing allies strengthen Bolsonaro’s hand in run-offs
Brazil presidential election goes into the second round on October 30 as voters deliver no majority winner
Brasilia — A strong election night for allies of President Jair Bolsonaro has given his party the most seats in both chambers of Congress, highlighting the enduring strength of his conservative movement even if he falls short of re-election.
His right-wing Liberal Party (PL), won 99 seats in the 513-member lower house, up from 77, and right-leaning parties allied with Bolsonaro now control half the chamber.
The bigger surprise in Sunday’s voting was in the Senate where Bolsonaro’s party and its election allies won 13 of the 27 seats up for grabs, a party spokesperson said.
“Against all odds and everyone, we won 2-million more votes this year than in 2018,” Bolsonaro posted on social media in Monday’s early hours. “We also elected the largest benches in the lower house and the Senate, which was our main priority.”
Bolsonaro helped elect allies to the Senate who had trailed in opinion polls, such as former ministers Damares Alves and Paulo Pontes. Alves, an evangelical ally, defeated the Senate candidate from Bolsonaro’s own party.
The strong right-wing showing in legislative and gubernatorial races, especially in more affluent southeast Brazil, made Bolsonaro the election’s big winner. He also denied his leftist presidential rival Luis Inacio Lula da Silva outright victory and consolidated a political base that can help him govern if he wins the October 30 run-off.
While most political analysts still see former president Lula winning, his victory is no longer a slam dunk.
Lula’s Workers Party won 10 more seats in the lower house of Congress, where it remains the second-largest party with 68 representatives. But if elected, Lula will face a harder time getting legislation through a more conservative Congress.
Bolsonaro’s allies also made advances in state politics, including races for governor. His former infrastructure minister Tarcisio Freitas, who took part in motorcycle rallies with Bolsonaro, won the most votes for governor of Sao Paulo, Brazil’s largest state, and will face Lula ally Fernando Haddad in the runoff.
Bolsonaro boasted of helping to get eight governors elected outright, with hopes of electing eight more in the second round.
“This is the greatest victory for patriots in the history of Brazil: 60% of the Brazilian territory will be governed by those who defend our values and fight for a freer nation,” he tweeted.
Lula put an optimistic spin on the result, saying he was looking forward to another month on the campaign trail and the chance to debate Bolsonaro head to head.
Reuters
Lula forecast to win as Brazilians vote in tense presidential poll
Jair Bolsonaro becomes main target in Brazilian election debate
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Bolsonaro’s strong act thwarts Lula’s bid for outright polls win
Brazilian companies chase investors in battle to save Amazon
Lula ahead of Jair Bolsonaro two weeks before Brazilian poll
Bolsonaro’s late-campaign push fizzles, leaving him further behind Lula
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.