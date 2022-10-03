×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Americas

Bolsonaro’s strong act thwarts Lula’s bid for outright polls win

The second round of the presidential campaign starts as an unexpected showing dashes hopes for a quick resolution to the polarised election

03 October 2022 - 08:10 Lisandra Paraguassu and Maria Carolina Marcello
Brazilian President and presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro speaks after the results of the first round of Brazil’s presidential election, at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, on October 2. Picture: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELINO
Brazilian President and presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro speaks after the results of the first round of Brazil’s presidential election, at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, on October 2. Picture: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELINO

Sao Paulo/Brasilia — The second round of Brazil's presidential campaign kicked off on Monday after right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro outperformed polling and robbed leftist former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of an outright victory in the first round of voting.

The unexpectedly strong showing by Bolsonaro on Sunday dashed hopes for a quick resolution to the deeply polarised election in the world's fourth-largest democracy.

With 99.9% of electronic votes counted, Lula had taken 48.4% of votes vs 43.2% for Bolsonaro. As neither got a majority of support, the race goes to a runoff vote on October 30.

The race has proven tighter than most surveys suggested, revitalising Bolsonaro's campaign after he insisted that polls could not be trusted. If he pulls off a comeback, it would break with a wave of victories for leftists across the region in recent years, including Mexico, Colombia, Argentina and Chile.

Adding to tensions in Brazil, Bolsonaro has made baseless attacks on the integrity of Brazil's electronic voting system and suggested he may not concede if he loses. On Sunday night, he sounded confident victory was within reach and avoided criticism of the voting system.

“I plan to make the right political alliances to win this election,” he told journalists, pointing to significant advances his party made in Congress in the general election.

Bolsonaro's right-wing allies won 19 of the 27 seats up from grabs in the Senate, and initial returns suggested a strong showing for his base in the lower house.

The strong showing for Bolsonaro and his allies, which added to pressure on Lula to tack to the centre, led bankers and analysts to expect a boost for Brazilian financial markets on Monday after Sunday's surprising result.

Lula put an optimistic spin on the result, saying he was looking forward to another month on the campaign trail and the chance to debate Bolsonaro head-to-head.

Inside his campaign, however, there was clear frustration that he had fallen short of the narrow majority forecast in some polls, along with weak results in state races outside his party's traditional northeastern stronghold.

“There was a clear movement of votes in the southeast, beyond what the surveys and even the campaign managed to detect,” a campaign source said on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Support for distant third- and fourth-place finishers also fell short of recent surveys, suggesting some of their backers may have shifted to Bolsonaro when it came time to vote.

Centrist Senator Simone Tebet, who got 4% of votes, and centre-left former lawmaker Ciro Gomes, who got 3%, both said on Sunday night they would announce decisions about endorsements in the coming days.

With the momentum in Bolsonaro's favour, Lula may need all the help he can get.

“Clearly Bolsonarismo was underestimated,” said Senator Humberto Costa, a compatriot of Lula's Workers Party. 

Reuters

Lula forecast to win as Brazilians vote in tense presidential poll

The leftist candidate is poised to beat incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in the first round of the most polarised election in decades
World
12 hours ago

Jair Bolsonaro becomes main target in Brazilian election debate

Presidential election front-runner Lula da Silva criticised by all for skipping discussion
News
1 week ago

Ukraine war diverts attention from emission cut promises

Only 19 out of 193 countries that vowed more ambitious greenhouse gas targets have done so ahead of COP27
News
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Lula forecast to win as Brazilians vote in tense ...
World / Americas
2.
Maduro frees seven Americans in swap for his ...
World / Americas
3.
Burkina Faso president agrees to step down ...
World / Africa
4.
Indonesia authorities say 125 dead in soccer ...
World / Asia
5.
Encirclement of Russian forces in Ukraine ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Brazilian companies chase investors in battle to save Amazon

Companies

Lula ahead of Jair Bolsonaro two weeks before Brazilian poll

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.