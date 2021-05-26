World / Americas

At least eight people killed in latest mass shooting in US

Alleged attacker, who was an employee of San Jose’s transit service, died at the scene

26 May 2021 - 20:28 Peter Szekely, Jonathan Allen and Maria Caspani
Police secure the scene of a mass shooting at a rail yard in San Jose, California, the US, May 26 2021. Picture: REUTERS/PETER DASILVA
Police secure the scene of a mass shooting at a rail yard in San Jose, California, the US, May 26 2021. Picture: REUTERS/PETER DASILVA

New York — At least eight people were killed when a transit employee opened fire at a light rail yard in San Jose, California, on Wednesday morning, the county sheriff's office said.

Santa Clara county sheriff's deputy Russell Davis said at a news conference the gunman was also dead. The gunman was a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) employee, he said.

Davis said he could not say how the gunman died or whether police officers fired their weapons at the scene.

The shooting took place just before 7am at a light rail yard run by the VTA near the city's main airport. A bomb squad was searching the yard after “at least one” explosive device was found, Davis said.

“A horrible tragedy has happened today and our thoughts and love go out to the VTA family,” Glenn Hendricks, the chair of the VTA board, said at the news conference.

He said the shooting took place in a part of the yard where workers do maintenance on vehicles, and was not in the yard's operations and control centre.

San Jose, a city with about 1-million residents, lies at the heart of Silicon Valley, a global centre of technological innovation and home of some of the US’s biggest tech companies.

“We are in a very dark moment,” San Jose mayor Sam Liccardo said at the news conference. “We will do everything possible to ensure this never happens again in our city.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said it had agents assisting at the crime scene.

Mass shootings are common in the US, which has one of the highest rates of gun ownership in the world.

President Joe Biden has declared: “This has to end. It’s a national embarrassment,” before calling on Congress to ban assault weapons and large-capacity ammunition magazines.

In April, five people were hospitalised after being shot and injured in Shreveport, Louisiana and three people died in a shooting at an apartment complex in Austin, Texas.

In March, eight people, including six women of Asian descent, were shot dead in a string of attacks at day spas in and around Atlanta, and less than a week later, 10 people were killed at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado.

Reuters 

Five people shot in Louisiana in third multiple shooting in US in 24 hours

Police were responding to traffic congestion reports when shots were heard, a spokesperson says
World
1 month ago

Eight people shot dead at FedEx site in US

At least 30 people have been killed in mass shooting incidents around the US in the last month
World
1 month ago

Police officer hurt in school shooting in US not shot by student’s gun

A 17-year old high school student, who opened fire at a Tennessee high school, was shot dead on Monday during a confrontation with police
World
1 month ago

Joe Biden condemns US gun violence as he unveils limited new controls

US president announces broader registration requirements, including for 'ghost guns' and pistols, to end 'epidemic' of gun violence
World
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
In messy UK divorce case, who will sail away with ...
World
2.
Samoa’s gender quota creates a political crisis
World / Asia
3.
Trump’s all-cash funding of Scottish golf courses ...
World / Europe
4.
UK spying on its own violated their rights, says ...
World / Europe
5.
Biden and Putin to hold first summit in ...
World

Related Articles

The US has more guns than people

World / Americas

Four dead in shooting near Los Angeles

World / Americas

Ten die in Colorado supermarket shooting

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.