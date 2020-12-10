US jobless claims rise sharply as Covid-hit businesses shut

New York — Applications for US unemployment benefits surged last week, topping estimates with the highest level since September, suggesting that widening business shutdowns to curb the pandemic are spurring fresh job losses.

Initial jobless say in regular state programmes rose by 137,000 to 853,000 in the week ended December 5, labor department data showed on Thursday. On an unadjusted basis, the figure increased by almost 229,000. The prior week included Thanksgiving, and data tend to be volatile around holidays.

Continuing claims, the number of Americans on ongoing unemployment benefits, jumped by 230,000 to 5.76-million in the week ended November 28. It was the first increase since August.

The claims reading topped all but one estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists that had called for 725,000 initial claims and 5.21-million continuing claims, on an adjusted basis. US stock futures extended declines after the release.

The increase in new claims — which remain at more than triple pre-pandemic levels — implies that the labour market recovery will be held back in coming weeks by new restrictions on restaurants and other in-person businesses. Expected distribution of the first virus vaccines in December could help curb spread and ease restrictions, but it’ll likely take months for it to reach a meaningful number of Americans.

Labour trends

The release signals a shaky start for the labour market in December, which could be reflected in the department’s monthly jobs report for December. Hiring faltered in November with a 245,000 gain that was the weakest in five months, and Bloomberg Economics forecasts total employment will decline.

Meanwhile, the fate of an additional federal pandemic relief package remains unresolved as Democrats and Republicans continue to negotiate. If a deal isn’t reached by the end of the year, millions of Americans could start the new year with lapsed unemployment benefits.

The number of Americans claiming Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, a federal programme that extends benefits to those who have exhausted what’s allocated in state programmes, decreased slightly to 4.53-million in the week ended November 21.

Continuing claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which provides benefits to self-employed and gig workers, fell to 8.56-million in the week ended November 21. Those figures, however, have been inflated in recent weeks due to multiple-counting and fraud. In total, more than 19-million Americans were claiming unemployment benefits up to November 21.

California, Illinois and Texas reported the largest increases in initial say, while Kentucky, Louisiana and Michigan were among those that posted the largest declines. In California, where some business restrictions began before the Thanksgiving holiday, claims jumped 36% to almost 178,000.

