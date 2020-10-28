World / Americas

US holiday spending likely to be a third higher than in 2019, report says

Adobe Analytics says November and December will turn into ‘cyber months’ thanks to an early start to the promotional season, as opposed to the traditional ‘cyber week’

28 October 2020 - 16:06 Praveen Paramasivam
Instant Pot multicookers are displayed for sale at Bloomingdale's Inc. flagship department store in New York on Wednesday October 21 2020. Picture: BLOOMBERG/NINA WESTERVELT
Instant Pot multicookers are displayed for sale at Bloomingdale's Inc. flagship department store in New York on Wednesday October 21 2020. Picture: BLOOMBERG/NINA WESTERVELT

Bengaluru — US online spending during the holiday shopping season is expected to rise 33% in 2020 to $189bn, getting a major boost from early promotions by retailers looking to take advantage of people hunkered down in their homes during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Adobe Analytics.

Adobe had expected that growth to happen over two years instead of a single year. Adobe said growth in 2019 was 13%.

November and December will turn into “cyber months,” thanks to an early start to the promotional season, as opposed to the traditional “cyber week,” which is the highly promotional period around the US’s Thanksgiving holiday, Adobe said in a report.

“We’ve seen a lot of new shoppers enter the landscape for online spending because of Covid-19,” said Vivek Pandya, a senior manager at Adobe Digital Insights.

The firm measures transactions from 80 of the top 100 US retailers and trillions of customer visits to US retail sites. Several retailers, including Target and Best Buy, moved up US winter holiday promotions to as early as October as the pandemic upended the industry.

Even online giant Amazon.com’s two-day “Prime Day” was pushed to earlier in October from July.

Adobe Analytics said it expected about $1 of every $4 of total retail spending this holiday season to be from online shoppers. It has typically seen online retail spending account for $1 of every $5 of total retail sales.

Overall retail sales during the holiday season, which sees retailers book an outsized portion of their annual sales and profits, are likely to increase between 1% and 1.5%, according to consultants Deloitte.

Online sales will get an $11bn boost — taking the growth to 47% — if  consumers receive another round of stimulus cheques and physical stores shut down in large parts of the country, Adobe Analytics added.

Adobe Analytics also estimated online sales the day after the 2020 election to be 11% slower than the entire week, noting that sales slowed on the day after the 2016 election as well as the 2018 mid-terms.

Reuter

China’s return to entertainment a signal of next stage of economic recovery

Sales of consumer goods, a proxy for consumption in China, rose across the board at the end of the third quarter, led by vehicle sales
World
2 days ago

Biggest takeouts from the sixth annual Directors Event

The recently held Directors Event, was presented by the Sunday Times Top 100 Companies in partnership with BCX
Business
1 day ago

SA needs an e-wallet wake-up

Online payments: Covid-19 could help drive financial inclusion for non-credit card users by pushing more companies to embrace digital
News & Fox
6 days ago

Consumers still want good, personal service

Customers now use various channels to access products and services
Opinion
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Suspended judge exposes rot in Zimbabwe’s ...
World / Africa
2.
Why coronavirus is unlikely to lose its crown ...
World
3.
Zimbabwe partially reopens Beitbridge border
World / Africa
4.
Italy imposes new Covid-19 restrictions as ...
World / Europe
5.
Study suggests Covid-19 protection after ...
World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.