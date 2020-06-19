White House off to court to block Bolton’s book about Trump

New York/Washington — Former US national security advisor John Bolton’s pending memoir is living up to its publisher’s hype as “the book President Donald Trump doesn’t want you to read”.

Trump’s justice department is heading to court in a last-ditch attempt to block the publication of The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir, due to be released on June 23, even as excerpts that have already appeared in the media paint a damning picture of Trump as an incurious president driven by his political self-interest.

US district judge Royce Lamberth in Washington is scheduled to hear arguments on the government’s emergency motion for a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction to prevent Bolton from publishing the memoir on the grounds that it contains classified information.

Bolton responded on Thursday, calling the lawsuit an attempt to stifle free speech and help Trump’s re-election.

“It is difficult to conceive of speech that is closer to the core of the First Amendment than speech concerning presidential actions in office, including actions at the heart of the president’s impeachment,” Bolton said in a filing, urging the judge to throw out the lawsuit. “It is difficult to conceive of a greater attack on the First Amendment than the suppression of that speech in the service of a re-election campaign.”

Legal experts say that a prior-restraint order will be difficult to secure because the supreme court rejected a similar attempt by the Nixon administration in 1971 to prevent the publication of the Pentagon Papers.

That decision “eviscerates their argument for an injunction”, said Mark Zaid, a lawyer in Washington who has helped authors navigate the pre-publication review process for former government employees who have had access to classified materials.

The government’s argument may also have been undermined by the president’s claims on Twitter that the “book is made up of lies & fake stories”. If the president is correct, the government has no case, because false material can’t be classified, said Norm Eisen, a former Obama administration lawyer who served as House Democrats’ counsel during Trump’s impeachment.