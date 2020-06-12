Trump sees race relations the same way Roman emperors saw the Colosseum

April Ryan, a veteran White House correspondent with American Urban Radio Networks and a political analyst for CNN, reported on Tuesday afternoon that US President Donald Trump is planning a major address on “race relations” in the US.

The speech, Ryan said, is being written by Stephen Miller, the young Trump loyalist on the White House staff who has coaxed the president into approving policies such as separating migrant children from their parents and incarcerating them at the Mexican border.

Other White House reporters haven’t confirmed that Trump plans to deliver a major speech on race or that Miller, who has a history of espousing white nationalism, is writing one. It’s also a measure of Trump’s leadership that the possibility of addressing the nation amid the George Floyd and Black Lives Matter protests remains a matter of speculation. But the chances he’d offer an address that heals rather than divides seems unlikely.

We already know quite a bit about the president’s attitudes towards racial equity, given that he’s spent decades trafficking in racism and race-baiting.

But to understand more, I called Randal Pinkett, an African-American businessman who won season four of The Apprentice in 2005 and then went to work for the Trump Organisation. I asked him what he thought of the possibility that Trump and Miller might team up for a speech on race at this pivotal moment for communities of colour.

“It doesn’t surprise me but it saddens me,” Pinkett said. “Steven Miller has just as little appreciation for the root causes of what we’re facing as Donald does. This is perhaps the signature moment when Donald needs to come to the centre. This is a moment that demands leadership that can unite us and bring us together. Anything other than that means it would be better for him to remain silent.”