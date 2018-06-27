US Democratic Party lurches to the left in election shock

Washington — The US Democratic Party was rocked to its core on Tuesday, while Trump-backed Mitt Romney won the Republican Senate primary in Utah.

Democrat congressman Joe Crowley, seen as a potential successor to Nancy Pelosi as party leader and even speaker, was beaten by a far-left novice, in the biggest shock upset of the 2018 political season, which could presage a lurch to the left for the party.

Crowley, a 10-term incumbent representing New York’s diverse 14th district, the number four Democrat in the House of Representatives and chairman of the Democratic caucus, lost his primary to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Bronx-born Latina activist and Bernie Sanders supporter who has never held elected office.

According to a detailed profile this week in Vogue, just months ago Ocasio-Cortez was still working as a server in a restaurant. She identifies as a Democratic socialist.

Her impressive 15 percentage point victory could spell a leftward shift for the party that is squaring up against President Donald Trump’s Republicans in the fall.

Her campaign’s Facebook page highlights her political positions — expanded Medicare for all and tuition-free college — that are similar to those put forward by Sanders, a Vermont socialist who ran for the Democratic presidential nomination against Hillary Clinton in 2016.

The implications of Ocasio-Cortez’s primary victory are profound.

It highlights the Democratic Party’s surging progressive wing as it grapples with its identity in the Trump era and in the run-up to November’s midterm elections, when Democrats are aiming to reclaim the House.

"What you have shown is that this nation is never beyond remedy. It is never beyond hope," Octavio-Cortez told her cheering supporters. "We are going to rock the world in the next two years."

Trump swiftly weighed in on Twitter. "Wow! Big Trump Hater Congressman Joe Crowley, who many expected was going to take Nancy Pelosi’s place, just LOST his primary election. In other words, he’s out!" Trump said.