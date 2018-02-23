McKinsey-Trillian debacle a case study for Harvard business students

London — An ill-fated deal struck by global consultancy McKinsey in SA has been used by Harvard Business School as a case study for students.

McKinsey had local management consultancy Trillian as a partner when working on a big contract to advise Eskom. The deal collapsed because of corruption allegations that have damaged McKinsey’s reputation.

Trillian was controlled at the time by the Gupta family, friends of former president Jacob Zuma. McKinsey denies it knowingly let funds from Eskom be diverted to a firm controlled by Zuma allies as a way to secure the contract.

The case study, dated January 7 2018, asks students at the elite business school in Boston, US to imagine they are a McKinsey employee deciding whether to partner with Trillian to win a contract with Eskom.