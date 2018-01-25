Eskom’s new board will review U-turn on McKinsey contract

Business Day had reported that Eskom’s about-turn was communicated to McKinsey by former acting CEO Sean Maritz on January 16 — just four days before Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the new board, which also led to Maritz’s replacement by Phakamani Hadebe.

Maritz’s correspondence shows that the Eskom board had completed an investigation, which concluded that the contract and payments to McKinsey were lawful after all and cleared all Eskom executives of any wrongdoing.

Even though Maritz said the payment and the contract was above board, Eskom had said it still wanted the money back from McKinsey, supplying the utility’s FNB account details.

This was a complete about-turn from a letter sent by law firm Bowmans on Eskom’s behalf in October, demanding that McKinsey and Trillian repay their fees to Eskom because they were earned from an unlawful contract.

By law Eskom should have obtained Treasury approval, but it did not.

The Bowmans letter of demand also said decisions taken by Eskom executives and payments they made to McKinsey and Trillian were unlawful.

“The ongoing Eskom investigations may support criminal proceedings in due course against implicated parties,” the Bowmans letter said.

Maritz’s e-mails to McKinsey came one day after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) announced that it had obtained preservation orders for the unlawful payments, which it deemed the proceeds of a crime.

In court filings, the NPA’s Asset Forfeiture Unit said the payments amounted to the proceeds of crime, “namely fraud, theft, corruption and money laundering”.

Maritz’s move therefore appears to be a desperate last minute attempt by Eskom’s former board and executives to avoid being held accountable and criminally liable for paying McKinsey and Gupta-linked Trillian R1.6bn without a valid contract.