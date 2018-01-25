Eskom’s new board will review U-turn on McKinsey contract
This is in reaction to a Business Day report that noted Eskom reversed its earlier position that R1.6bn had been paid unlawfully to McKinsey and Gupta-linked Trillian
Eskom says its new board is now reviewing the 11th-hour decision by the power utility’s old board to declare the contract and R1bn payment made to global consultancy McKinsey as being above board.
Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe made the announcement in reaction to a report in Business Day on Thursday, which noted that Eskom had reversed its earlier position that R1.6bn had been paid unlawfully to McKinsey and Gupta-linked Trillian.
“The new Eskom Board is in the process of reviewing all the issues related to governance at Eskom, including the recent decision by the previous board to rescind/reverse its earlier position on the unlawful payments made to McKinsey,” Phasiwe said on Thursday.
Business Day had reported that Eskom’s about-turn was communicated to McKinsey by former acting CEO Sean Maritz on January 16 — just four days before Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the new board, which also led to Maritz’s replacement by Phakamani Hadebe.
Maritz’s correspondence shows that the Eskom board had completed an investigation, which concluded that the contract and payments to McKinsey were lawful after all and cleared all Eskom executives of any wrongdoing.
Even though Maritz said the payment and the contract was above board, Eskom had said it still wanted the money back from McKinsey, supplying the utility’s FNB account details.
This was a complete about-turn from a letter sent by law firm Bowmans on Eskom’s behalf in October, demanding that McKinsey and Trillian repay their fees to Eskom because they were earned from an unlawful contract.
By law Eskom should have obtained Treasury approval, but it did not.
The Bowmans letter of demand also said decisions taken by Eskom executives and payments they made to McKinsey and Trillian were unlawful.
“The ongoing Eskom investigations may support criminal proceedings in due course against implicated parties,” the Bowmans letter said.
Maritz’s e-mails to McKinsey came one day after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) announced that it had obtained preservation orders for the unlawful payments, which it deemed the proceeds of a crime.
In court filings, the NPA’s Asset Forfeiture Unit said the payments amounted to the proceeds of crime, “namely fraud, theft, corruption and money laundering”.
Maritz’s move therefore appears to be a desperate last minute attempt by Eskom’s former board and executives to avoid being held accountable and criminally liable for paying McKinsey and Gupta-linked Trillian R1.6bn without a valid contract.
When Business Day asked Eskom on Wednesday to confirm that the utility’s old board had finalised its investigation into the deal and found no wrongdoing, it simply replied with a one word answer: “Yes.” It was only after the story appeared in Business Day that he announced the new board was reviewing this sudden reversal.
Asked on Wednesday to comment on Maritz’s letter McKinsey said it was baffled by Eskom’s “shifting and contradictory positions”.
These flip-flops “only reinforce our belief that the South African authorities are the appropriate bodies to determine how and to whom to return the fees”.
The firm said it had been in talks with the NPA last week “on how to give effect to our pledge to return the fees we earned”, and was served the preservation order on Wednesday.
“We may need to file papers to preserve our legal rights, but we want to be very clear that we are totally committed to returning the fees we earned on the Eskom turnaround programme through an appropriate legal process and we are hopeful that engagement with the AFU [asset forfeiture unit] will present such an opportunity,” McKinsey said.
