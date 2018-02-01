Eskom saga smells like a rat, but...

A few chinks have appeared in the iron-clad defence by Eskom executives against allegations that they facilitated the capture of the utility by the Gupta family.

The chinks have largely to do with trips to Dubai and meetings with Gupta-associated businessmen. But so far, their defence has not been prised open sufficiently to demonstrate the details of how Eskom executives bent over backwards to accommodate Gupta-owned Tegeta, giving it a leg-up against rivals in the coal sector.

If there have been small incisions in the armour this has been because of the evidence provided by the leaked Gupta e-mails.

The executives who appeared this week before the parliamentary inquiry into state capture conducted by the portfolio committee of public enterprises — former chief financial officer Anoj Singh and group executive for generation Matshela Koko — sung from the same song sheet as their predecessors. These include former chief executive officer Brian Molefe and several board members.

It is not unreasonable to suppose that the key role-players in the alleged looting of the utility composed the song together.

Democratic Alliance spokesman on public enterprises Natasha Mazzone likened this system of defence to the “omertà”or wall of silence that the Italian mafia uses as a bulwark against disclosure.

The difficulty lies in being able to pinpoint a direct link between the big picture of state capture and the nitty gritty of each individual transaction which constitutes it. This has been immensely frustrating for committee members, who have resorted to appealing to the ethics and social conscience of the Eskom witnesses for them to come clean.

The persuasive narrative of how the Guptas got their claws into Eskom was first laid bare by former public protector Thuli Madonsela in her “State of Capture” report. The picture painted was that Eskom, with the assistance of Mosebenzi Zwane’s department of mineral resources, made life so difficult for Glencore that it decided to sell Optimum Coal. The Gupta-owned Tegeta then popped up with an offer to buy it.

But the only way the Guptas managed to find the money to buy Optimum was thanks to Eskom, which gave it a R1.6bn guarantee, and handed it a R659m “prepayment” for coal supplies. And the Gupta family benefited from Eskom in another way: Trillian Capital Partners, part-owned by the Gupta associate Salim Essa, scored R600m in consulting work at Eskom.