US urged to impose trade curbs

Other countries would be subject to a quota limiting their tariff-free access equal to their to the volume of their 2017 steel exports to the US.

The country-specific aluminium option would impose a 23.6% tariff on all products from China, Hong Kong, Russia, Venezuela and Vietnam. All others would be subject to quotas equal to their 2017 exports to the US.

A third option called for Trump to impose global quotas based on 63% of each country’s 2017 steel exports and based on 87% of their aluminium exports to the US.

Trump authorised the probes under a 1962 trade law that has not been invoked since 2001. He has until April 11 to announce his decision on steel import curbs and until April 20 to decide on aluminium restrictions.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross emphasised that Trump would have the final say, including on whether to exclude certain countries, such as North Atlantic Treaty Organisation allies, from any actions.

"The president has the discretion to modify any of these or to come with something totally different," he said.

Ross said a global tariff would cover every steel and aluminium product entering the US market from China.

China’s commerce ministry urged the US to exercise restraint in using trade protection tools, respect the rules of multilateral trade and make a positive contribution to the international economic and trading order.

"If the final US decision affects China’s interests, China must take necessary measures to protect its own reasonable interests," the ministry added, without giving details.

Steel stocks soared, with US Steel closing up 14.7%, AK Steel up 13.7%, Nucor ended up 4.5% and the broader S&P 1500 steel index was 5.3% higher.

Century Aluminum shares closed up 8.3%, while Alcoa, which has operations across the globe, ended off 0.44%. Alcoa said the US trade actions should focus on Chinese overcapacity and not penalise nations that abided by the rules.

Ross said he would not be surprised if countries challenged the measures at the World Trade Organisation. He said "there has been no dialling back" of the recommendations due to objections from industries that use steel and aluminium.

"The objective of both reports is to get the production up to a level which will result, in our judgment, in the long-term viability of each industry," Ross said, adding that he did not believe that the recommendations would lead to significant price hikes.

US Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said he hoped the proposals "are the beginning of efforts by this administration to finally get tough on China".

Alternatively, the commerce department recommended a tariff of at least 53% on all steel imports from 12 countries — Brazil, China, Costa Rica, Egypt, India, Malaysia, Russia, South Korea, SA, Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam. Other countries would be subject to a quota limiting their tariff-free access equal to their 2017 steel exports to the US.

South Korea’s trade ministry said it had met with executives from steel makers and agreed to make outreach efforts until Washington makes a final decision. Separately, Seoul plans to take a dispute to the World Trade Organisation against the US for imposing high antidumping duties on its steel products.

Ross said the remedies were designed to raise US capacity utilisation to about 80% for each industry, from the current 48% in aluminium and 73% in steel.

"That is the level we believe would provide the industry with long-term viability," he said.

Some US companies will be able to request exclusions for specific products if the country lacks sufficient domestic capacity or for national security considerations, Ross said.

Philip Bell, president of the Steel Manufacturers Association, welcomed the proposals, saying they could be "meaningful and effective" in tackling global excess capacity and relentless steel imports.

But in a joint statement the National Tooling and Machining Association and Precision Metalforming Association said steep tariffs would "devastate" downstream US steel consuming manufacturers, which employ 6.5-million people.

"If these tariffs are imposed, the US will become an island of high steel prices, resulting in our customers simply importing the finished part and threatening thousands of jobs," they said.

Cowen and Co analysts Novid Rassouli and Han Zhang told clients in a research note they believe Trump would probably go for more targeted options. "Utilising a blanket tariff is too broad, in our view.

"There is a higher level of precision needed than a blanket tariff because, depending on the product spread, it could for instance knock out one product and do little to nothing for another," they said.

Trump met a bipartisan group of US senators and representatives at the White House last week, signalling that he would take at least some action to restrict imports of the two metals.

Some US legislators and steel and aluminium users have urged caution in any restrictions to avoid disruptions or price spikes in the raw materials, used in everything from vehicles to appliances and aircraft and construction.

