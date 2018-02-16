Politically sensitive sale of Chicago exchange to Chinese buyers is cancelled

New York — US regulators on Thursday killed the politically sensitive sale of the Chicago Stock Exchange (CHX) to a group led by China-based investors, saying a lack of information on the would-be buyers threatened the ability to properly monitor the exchange after the deal.

The move by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) ends a two-year battle to gain approval for the sale and underscores the more hostile environment facing Chinese buyers under the administration of US President Donald Trump.

Trump brought the exchange deal up twice during the election campaign as an example of how jobs and wealth were leaving the US.

SEC staff initially approved the sale of the privately owned exchange in August, but within minutes of the announcement SEC commissioners, led by chairman Jay Clayton, a Trump appointee, put the decision on hold for further review.

US legislators from both parties had harshly criticised the deal in joint letters to the SEC, arguing that it would give the Chinese government access to American financial markets and questioning the SEC’s ability to regulate and monitor foreign owners.

"This has been a long fight, and I am grateful we now have a president who recognises the national security threats of allowing a Chinese government-affiliated company to own the Chicago Stock Exchange," Republican congressman Robert Pittenger said in a statement on Thursday.

"We must continue to be vigilant, with thorough oversight, to prevent the highly co-ordinated and strategic efforts of the communist Chinese government to threaten our national security through malicious business investments."

The Chicago Stock Exchange is a niche player in the industry, handling just 0.5% of US equity trades.

The acquisition, which was proposed in February 2016 and worth about $25m, was led by Chongqing Casin Enterprise Group, a privately held company that invests in property development and financial holdings.

Casin, through the Chicago Stock Exchange, has denied any affiliation with the Chinese government and no connections have been shown.

The exchange declined to comment on Thursday on the final decision.

Unanswered questions

The SEC’s decision comes at a time of rising trade tension between China and the US.

In the latest signs of friction, Beijing earlier in February launched an anti-dumping investigation into US sorghum shipments following the US Commerce Department’s "self-initiated" dumping probe into Chinese aluminium imports in late November.

The Chinese foreign and commerce ministries did not respond immediately to e-mailed and faxed questions requesting a comment.

Friday is Lunar New Year’s day, a public holiday in China.

Casin had said it saw potential in the Chicago Stock Exchange and that its long-term goal was to list Chinese companies in the US on the bourse. It also planned to eventually build an exchange in China using Chicago Stock Exchange technology.

If the deal had been approved, it would have marked the first time Chinese investors had been direct owners of a US stock exchange, although not the first time a US exchange had foreign owners. Deutsche Boerse bought the US-based International Securities Exchange for $2.8bn in 2007, before selling it to Nasdaq for $1.1bn in 2016.

The Chicago Stock Exchange deal was approved in December 2016 by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US, which scrutinises deals for potential national security concerns, but also needed SEC approval.

The Wall Street regulator on Thursday did not mention the China connection, but said it found several reasons why the deal did not meet laws governing the ownership of US exchanges, which are stricter than usual ownership rules due to the role they play in the economy.

Critically, the SEC said in a filing posted on its website that it was not satisfied about the source of funds for the deal and who the ultimate consortium owners would be, raising concern that the structure of the deal could allow new, unknown entities to assume stakes over time.

The SEC, which conducted its own extensive due diligence when reviewing the case, said that the Chicago Stock Exchange was not able to provide key information it had requested, including access to the potential owners’ books, "leaving various questions unanswered".

The exchange’s inability to verify the ultimate potential owners would also make it difficult for the bourse to satisfy its compliance monitoring obligations, and would obstruct the SEC’s own capacity to oversee the Chicago Stock Exchange, it said.

In particular, the SEC said it was not satisfied that it would have full access to the exchange’s books and records if the deal were to go through.

Future in doubt

After a two-year delay, the SEC’s decision puts the Chicago Stock Exchange’s future in doubt. The exchange said it needed the infusion of capital to invest in its operations and attract business.

The exchange’s other key initiative to boost its volumes centres on giving certain trading firms faster access if they agree to strict trading obligations aimed at making it easier for others to buy and sell stocks on the exchange.

SEC staff approved that plan in October, but the SEC commissioners also put that decision on hold and there is no deadline for a further ruling.

Technically, the Chicago Stock Exchange could still resubmit its proposal or seek other buyers.

The exchange competes against the New York Stock Exchange and its three affiliated exchanges, all owned by Intercontinental Exchange, and Nasdaq and Cboe Global Markets, both of which own four US stock exchanges.

