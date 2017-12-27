World / Americas

Obama tells Prince Harry that social media is ‘corroding civil discourse’

27 December 2017 - 14:39 Agency Staff
Former US President Barack Obama. Picture: EPA/JIM LO SCALZO
London —Former US President Barack Obama told Britain’s Prince Harry he was concerned social media was "corroding civil discourse", in what he said was his first interview since leaving the White House, aired on Wednesday.

"One of the dangers of the internet is that people can have entirely different realities," he told the prince, who was guest editing BBC Radio 4’s Today programme. "They can be cocooned in information that reinforces their current biases. Things aren’t as simple as they’ve been portrayed in whatever chat room you’ve been in."

"The question has to do with how do we harness this technology in a way that allows a multiplicity of voices, allows a diversity of views, but doesn’t lead to a Balkanisation of society and allows ways of finding common ground."

The interview was recorded in Toronto, Canada, in September on the sidelines of the Invictus Games, the athletic tournament created by Harry for wounded former soldiers.

Despite admitting concern over the future of the US, Obama, who did not mention his successor Donald Trump by name, said he felt a sense of "serenity" on leaving the White House. "There was a sense that we had run a good race."

On his new routine, Obama told the prince: "I wake up later, it’s wonderful to be able to control your day."

Harry is due to marry his US actress girlfriend Megan Markle on May 19 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle near London. According to British press reports, civil servants are concerned that a wedding invite from the couple to Obama could cause a further rift between Britain and Trump following a series of high-profile spats.

AFP

Instagram the key to revealing Table Mountain’s visitor numbers

Finnish researchers find that social media is an accurate way to assess visitors to national parks, in SA and Finland
Companies
17 hours ago

The rise of Instagram-able holidays in SA

Adventure tourism is drawing a new wave of visitors to SA — they are content to stay at game farms and BnBs, as long as they can do something ...
Features
6 days ago

FT COLUMN: Populism is failing, but it is too soon to cheer

In the US Trump faces a difficult new year, writes Philip Stephens. And Brexit is costing the UK. But defrocking the populists may just anger the ...
Opinion
6 days ago

