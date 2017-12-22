Ranks of billionaire American universities swell — along with student debt

New York — American universities are the richest they’ve ever been, with more schools than ever sitting on endowments valued at $1bn.

From 2009 to 2016, the number of institutions hitting the 10-figure mark increased from 55 to as many as 90.

As the year ends, the bull market promises to deliver additional billion-dollar endowments, given that investment returns averaged 13.2% for the year ended June 30.

Ivy League stalwarts such as Dartmouth College and Cornell University are being joined by newcomers including the University of Arkansas and Virginia Tech. Some of these recent arrivals are already focused on bigger numbers in the years to come.

So with all this money sloshing around, some are wondering whether students facing a future filled with debt should be getting more help.

In particular, consumer advocates and politicians have asked why more endowment money isn’t going towards making college more affordable.

Hearings were held in 2016 on Capitol Hill as endowment values hit record levels, and inquiries were sent to the richest 56 private colleges — those with funds over the magic $1bn mark.

More than a year later, the Republican-controlled Congress has passed a tax bill that includes a new levy on endowment investment gains.

Universities contend that, while much of their endowment wealth is earmarked by donors, they do use those funds to provide discounted tuition to low-and middle-income families.

Ivy League schools in particular point to statistics showing high levels of financial aid and relatively low levels of debt among their students. The new tax will damage that effort, wrote John Coatsworth, a provost at Columbia University in New York, and Lee Goldman, CEO of its medical centre.