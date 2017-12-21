US tax reforms finally pass, ready for Trump to sign

Washington — The Republican-controlled US House of Representatives gave final approval on Wednesday to the biggest overhaul of the US tax code in 30 years, sending a sweeping $1.5-trillion tax bill to President Donald Trump for his signature.

In sealing Trump’s first major legislative victory, Republicans steamrolled opposition from Democrats to pass a bill that slashes taxes for corporations and the wealthy while giving mixed, temporary tax relief to middle-class Americans.

The House approved the measure by 224-201, passing it for the second time in two days after a procedural foul-up forced another vote on Wednesday.

The Republican-led Senate had passed it 51-48 in the early hours of Wednesday.

"We are making America great again," Trump said, echoing his campaign slogan at a White House celebration with Republican legislators.