Court win throws lifeline to Brazil’s Temer

Brasília — Three weeks after an explosive corruption scandal rocked Latin America’s largest nation, Brazilian President Michel Temer looks poised to hang on to power, albeit with his political capital severely depleted.

The most immediate threat to Temer came to an end on Friday when the electoral court acquitted him of illegally financing his 2014 election campaign. A guilty verdict would have forced him to step down, throwing Brazil further into disarray.

Following an initial sell-off markets have stood relatively still throughout the latest crisis, as investors struggle to gauge whether Temer is more of an asset or liability in passing crucial reforms through Congress this year.

Even after new allegations of foul play by Temer’s government, the real gained 0.55% in early Monday trading.

"It looks like he’ll survive but he’ll never fully recover the political capital he had," Thomaz Favaro, associate director for Brazil and the Southern Cone at Control Risks consultancy, said. "He will have to downsize his reform agenda."

Many Temer allies, weakened by corruption allegations and reluctant to further destabilise Brazil’s already rattled political establishment, are now less likely to abandon the president. The largest coalition partner, the PSDB party, scheduled a meeting for Monday at which it was expected to discuss support for the government’s economic measures and decide whether to keep its cabinet posts.

Temer’s aides believe he already has enough votes to bar a possible impeachment process or an indictment by the Supreme Court should the prosecutor-general file charges against him, according to a cabinet member who tracks the Brazilian government’s votes in Congress.

By law, a two-thirds majority is needed in the Chamber of Deputies for impeachment proceedings to begin or for the Supreme Court to put a sitting president on trial.

But that was before news magazine Veja reported on Saturday that Temer ordered the country’s intelligence service to pry into the life of Supreme Court Judge Edson Fachin, who is in charge of the continuing corruption investigation dubbed Carwash, which has targeted the president along with numerous other political and business figures.

