VW, Bosch to pay up to $1.6bn to settle US diesel claims

Washington — Volkswagen (VW) has agreed to pay at least $1.26bn to fix or buy back and compensate owners of about 80,000 "polluting" 3l diesel-engined vehicles — and could be forced to pay more than $4bn if regulators don’t approve fixes for all vehicles, court documents filed late on Tuesday showed.

In December, VW said it had agreed to buy back 20,000 vehicles and expected to fix another 60,000. The settlement documents show that if regulators do not approve a fix for all of the vehicles, the German automaker’s costs could jump.

Under the settlement owners of 3l vehicles who opt for fixes will get compensation of between $7,000 and $16,000 from VW — and the automaker will pay another $500 if the fix affects a vehicle’s performance. Owners who opt for a buyback will get $7,500 on top of the value of the vehicle.

Separately, German auto supplier Bosch has agreed to pay $327.5m to compensate owners of polluting US vehicles. VW previously agreed to spend up to $10bn to buy back up to 475,000 polluting 2l vehicles after it admitted it secretly installed software to evade emissions controls. Under the agreement, Bosch will pay $163.3m to address 2l vehicle claims, with most owners getting $350 each, while 3l owners will split $113.3m. Most 3l owners will receive $1,500 from Bosch.

A federal judge in San Francisco will hold a hearing to approve the settlements on February 14.

