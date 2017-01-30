Bosch to reveal VW emissions scandal provisions in probe

Stuttgart — Robert Bosch will disclose provisions in May for costs related to its involvement in Volkswagen’s diesel-emissions scandal as the German supplier of car parts continues its probe into misconduct by employees.

"We started investigations right away in September 2015 and want to know in-depth what has happened," CE Volkmar Denner said.

"We had internal compliance systems before, of course, and we’re constantly reviewing them," Denner said.

Bosch supplied control software for the 2-and 3-litre diesel motors at the heart of Volkswagen’s emissions-test cheating scandal, though its exact involvement remains unclear.

Bosch reached an agreement in principle in December to largely resolve class action litigation at a US federal court in San Francisco, but details will not be disclosed until a deal has been signed off by the judge.

Denner confirmed details of the settlement are due to be presented to the judge at the end of January. The manufacturer is set to outline the provisions when it publishes detailed full-year earnings figures on May 4.

Bosch employees were not subject to travel restrictions, Denner said when asked about the arrest of a VW manager in Miami earlier in January.

US Queries

Apart from the civil claims, Bosch faces an investigation by US prosecutors into possible criminal charges, people familiar with the matter said in September. Denner said investigations by US authorities might drag on beyond the targeted settlement of civil claims at the end of January.