Bosch to reveal VW emissions scandal provisions in probe
Stuttgart — Robert Bosch will disclose provisions in May for costs related to its involvement in Volkswagen’s diesel-emissions scandal as the German supplier of car parts continues its probe into misconduct by employees.
"We started investigations right away in September 2015 and want to know in-depth what has happened," CE Volkmar Denner said.
"We had internal compliance systems before, of course, and we’re constantly reviewing them," Denner said.
Bosch supplied control software for the 2-and 3-litre diesel motors at the heart of Volkswagen’s emissions-test cheating scandal, though its exact involvement remains unclear.
Bosch reached an agreement in principle in December to largely resolve class action litigation at a US federal court in San Francisco, but details will not be disclosed until a deal has been signed off by the judge.
Denner confirmed details of the settlement are due to be presented to the judge at the end of January. The manufacturer is set to outline the provisions when it publishes detailed full-year earnings figures on May 4.
Bosch employees were not subject to travel restrictions, Denner said when asked about the arrest of a VW manager in Miami earlier in January.
US Queries
Apart from the civil claims, Bosch faces an investigation by US prosecutors into possible criminal charges, people familiar with the matter said in September. Denner said investigations by US authorities might drag on beyond the targeted settlement of civil claims at the end of January.
German prosecutors are also looking into whether Bosch employees helped VW rig software to cheat on emissions tests. A so-called statement of facts signed in January by the US department of justice and VW as part of a $4.3bn settlement on criminal charges does not contain a reference to Bosch. The only supplier mentioned in the document, which includes an account of the criminal conduct at VW dating back as early as May 2006, is Berlin-based IAV, a company that is 50%-owned by the German car maker.
Bosch also supplied technology for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles vehicles that are subject to a separate US probe into possible emissions-standards violations. Denner declined to comment on talks with Fiat Chrysler, citing investigations that are continuing.
Even as it wrestles with those probes, Bosch will keep up investments in strategically important projects including possible takeovers, the CEO said. The company would spend €300m by 2021 to expand work on artificial intelligence, Denner said.
