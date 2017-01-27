Prosecutors say former VW chief knew of test cheating sooner than he admits

VW’s admission in September 2015 that it used software to manipulate emissions wiped billions of euros off its market value, forced Martin Winterkorn’s resignation and sparked investigations and lawsuits across the world.

VW says its executive board did not learn of the software violations until late August 2015 and reported the cheating to US authorities in early September that year. Last week, Winterkorn denied recurring reports that he had known earlier about the cheating.

Prosecutors in Braunschweig near Volkswagen’s Wolfsburg base have widened their investigation into the scandal. They said on Friday they searched 28 homes and offices this week and increased the number of suspects to 37 from 21, including Winterkorn.

"Sufficient indications have resulted from the investigation, particularly the questioning of witnesses and suspects as well as the analysis of seized data, that the accused (Winterkorn) may have known about the manipulating software and its effects sooner than he has said publicly," they said.

Braunschweig prosecutors have investigated Winterkorn and VW brand chief Herbert Diess on suspicion of market manipulation. Prosecutors are now also probing the former CEO on suspicion of fraud.

The widening of the investigation will add to the car maker’s legal headaches and be grist to the mill of investors seeking €8.8bn in damages claims for the collapse of VW’s share price after the scandal broke.

Winterkorn denied wrongdoing when he quit on September 23 2015, but said he was clearing the way for a fresh start at VW with his resignation. Winterkorn ran the German group for more than eight years.

