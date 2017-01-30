Canadians shocked by deadly attack on Quebec mosque

Quebec City — Six people were killed and eight injured after gunmen opened fire in a Quebec City mosque during evening prayers, the mosque’s president told reporters on Sunday, in an attack that shook residents of the Canadian city.

A witness told Reuters that up to three gunmen fired on about 40 people inside the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Centre.

"Why is this happening here? This is barbaric," said the mosque’s president, Mohamed Yangui.

Quebec police on the scene said there had been fatalities and two people had been arrested.

Quebec provincial police were considering whether it was an act of terrorism, according to an intelligence source who declined to be identified. There were no immediate details on the suspects.

"There are many victims … there are deaths," a Quebec police spokesman told reporters.

A witness said a heavily armed police tactical squad was seen entering the mosque. A police spokesman declined to say whether there was still a gunman inside the mosque.

Police tweeted later that the situation was under control and that the mosque had been secured and occupants evacuated.

Yangui, who was not inside the mosque when the shooting occurred, said he got frantic calls from people at evening prayers. He did not know how many were injured, saying they had been taken to different hospitals across Quebec City.

"Tonight, Canadians grieve for those killed in a cowardly attack on a mosque in Quebec City. My thoughts are with victims & their families," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted.

The shooting came on the weekend Trudeau said Canada would welcome refugees, after US President Donald Trump suspended the US refugee program and temporarily barred citizens from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the US on national security grounds.

New York mayor Bill de Blasio said police were providing additional protection for mosques in that city following the Quebec shooting.

"All New Yorkers should be vigilant. If you see something, say something," he tweeted.