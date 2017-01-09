Obama surprised by how effectively false information swayed voters

Social media

In a broad-ranging interview, Obama described his recent conversations with president-elect Donald Trump, whom he termed "very engaging and gregarious".

The president said he had warned Trump about the dangers posed by unfiltered use of social media after his inauguration on January 20: "The day that he is the president of the US, there are world capitals and financial markets and people all around the world who take really seriously what he says, and in a way that’s just not true before you’re actually sworn in as president."

Trump has roiled individual share prices with Twitter messages about the activities of certain companies. In other recent tweets he’s hinted he’d like to change decades of policy on nuclear weapons; indicated he’d like closer relations with Russia even after the US intelligence report on campaign hacking; and said the UN was a "club for people to get together".

Obamacare’s future

The president predicted the Affordable Care Act, his signature healthcare law, would survive in some form. "It may be called something else," he said of Obamacare. "I don’t mind."

On healthcare and other initiatives, "my hope is that the president-elect, members of Congress from both parties look at, ‘Where have we objectively made progress, where are things working better?’ Don’t undo things just because I did them," he said.

Republicans have suggested it’s a question of when, not if, Obamacare will be repealed, but have been less united on the kind of health coverage that will replace it for about 20-million Americans.

"There ought not to be a great gap" between repealing the measure — first steps toward which could happen as soon as this week — and replacing it, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said Sunday on CBS’s Face the Nation.

Reince Priebus, the incoming White House chief of staff, said on the same programme that "it would be ideal" if repealing and replacing the act could be done "in one big action".

Democratic losses

Even so, some elements of a theoretical replacement plan could require 60 votes in the 100-member Senate, Priebus said. Republicans have 52 seats. "The full replacement may take more time than an instantaneous action, but our intent is to make it happen as quickly as possible, the repeal and the full replace as fast as we can," he said.

Obama said he took "some responsibility" for the Democratic Party’s losses during his two terms among House and Senate members and in state legislatures.

"I couldn’t be both chief organiser of the Democratic Party and function as commander-in-chief," he said. "We did not begin what I think needs to happen over the long haul, and that is, rebuild the Democratic Party at the ground level."

Bloomberg