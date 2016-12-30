US retaliates against Russia over interference with 2016 election

Russian Reaction

"We believe that these actions by the current administration have two goals: to completely ruin Russian-American relations, which have already hit bottom, and to undermine the foreign policy plans of the future administration and new president of the US," Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, said on a conference call after the actions were announced.

"We are starting from the fact that these decisions were taken by President Obama, and Trump will be the head of state in three weeks," Peskov said. "Of course we’ll take this factor into account."

A White House official, briefing reporters on condition of anonymity, said Obama’s successor could reverse the executive actions but suggested Trump may not want to be in the position of letting Russian spies return and giving Moscow a green light to meddle in European as well as US politics. The US has indications that Russia will try to interfere with elections on all levels, the official said.

As part of the administration’s response, the FBI and Homeland Security Department also released a report with technical evidence intended to prove Russia’s military and civilian intelligence services were behind the hacking and to expose some of their most sensitive hacking infrastructure. The report dubs the Russian operation "Grizzly Steppe."

Among those targeted in the sanctions announced by the Treasury Department were the GRU, Russia’s military intelligence agency, as well as its chief and deputy chiefs, and the FSB, successor agency to the KGB. Cybersecurity experts in the US have linked the GRU to the hacking of the Democratic National Committee and party officials through a group they have nicknamed APT 28 or Fancy Bear. The US also is sanctioning the Federal Security Service and Main Intelligence Directorate of the Russian state and several cyber companies associated with them.

Most Wanted

In addition, two Russians accused of commercial theft and fraud using computer networks were hit with sanctions. The two, Alexsey Belan and Evgeniy Mikhaylovich Bogacheve, also are on the FBI’s "Most Wanted" list.

The sanctions are designed to cut off access to the international financial system.

Those expelled were described by Obama as intelligence operatives working under diplomatic cover, and the US also said it shut down two Russian compounds — one in Maryland and another in New York — used for "intelligence-related purposes."

In addition to the hacking, Obama cited an "unacceptable level of harassment" of US diplomats in Moscow by Russian security services and police over the past year.