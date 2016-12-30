Putin decides not to hit back on Obama’s expulsion of Russian diplomats

"All Americans should be alarmed by Russia’s actions," Obama said on Thursday. "These data-theft and disclosure activities could only have been directed by the highest levels of the Russian government."

Obama’s actions put Trump in a bind less than a month before his inauguration. Reversing course would effectively reject the findings of US intelligence agencies and put him at odds with the Republican leaders in Congress who called the sanctions a necessary step.

Trump signalled a possible shift from his previous dismissals of Russian involvement in the hack, saying in a brief statement that while "it’s time for our country to move on to bigger and better things". He will meet intelligence officials next week.

Trump’s scepticism

Trump has repeatedly scoffed at the conclusions of US intelligence agencies that Russia was behind the pilfering and steady release of e-mails from Democratic National Committee and party officials in order to damage the campaign of Hillary Clinton. Trump once said the hacking could have been the work of "somebody sitting in a bed someplace" and told reporters Wednesday that "we ought to get on with our lives" instead of rehashing the cyberattack.

Russia is hopeful that it can ride out the storm and put ties with the US on a better track once Trump takes office, said Fyodor Lukyanov, chairman of the Council on Foreign and Defence Policy, a Kremlin foreign-policy advisory group.

"Russia views these not as US sanctions, but Obama sanctions, so he will go and we can both decide that we don’t bear any responsibility for the actions of a jackass," Lukyanov said.

Technical evidence

A White House official, briefing reporters on condition of anonymity, said Obama’s successor could reverse the executive actions but suggested Trump may not want to be in the position of letting Russian spies return and giving Moscow a green light to meddle in European and US politics. The US has indications that Russia will try to interfere with elections on all levels, the official said.