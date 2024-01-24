US wants to be strong security partner to Nigeria, says Blinken

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu and US secretary of state Antony Blinken speak following a meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Nigeria, January 23 2024. Picture: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/REUTERS
Abuja — US secretary of state Antony Blinken says the US is determined to be a strong security partner for Nigeria, which is backed by the US, Britain and other allies in its long fight against jihadist insurgents.
Blinken also discussed challenges to democracy and security in the region during his meeting on Tuesday with President Bola Tinubu in a visit that comes after last year’s coup d’état in neighbouring Niger, one of a series of coups or attempted power grabs over the past few years in West and Central Africa.
“The US is determined to be and remain a strong security partner for Nigeria,” Blinken said.
Blinken added that he discussed how it is vitally important there be a focus on ensuring civilians are protected and humanitarian considerations.
Observers have noted a pattern of deadly aerial assaults by the Nigerian military that have killed civilians, which was the subject of a Reuters special report last year.
The US faced a setback in its fight against militants in the Sahel when military officers toppled Niger’s president Mohamed Bazoum, a key ally, in July last year.
The coup in Niger was one of a series of military takeovers or attempted power grabs that occurred in West and Central Africa over the past three years.
The instability has raised concern, particularly as juntas have cut ties with traditional Western allies such as the EU and France, which withdrew thousands of troops from the Sahel last year.
Blinken, speaking in Abuja as part of a four-nation tour of Africa taking him to Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, Nigeria and Angola from January 21-26, also said repatriation of capital and corruption were among challenges that need to be tackled for companies to invest in Nigeria.
Nigeria has about $7bn in forex forwards that have matured, a major concern for investors as foreign currency shortages continue to weigh down the naira currency, despite assurances by the Central Bank of Nigeria to clear the backlog.
So far, about $2bn of the backlog across sectors such as manufacturing, aviation, and petroleum have been paid, Bank spokesperson Hakama Sidi Ali said in a statement.
Reuters
