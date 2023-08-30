World / Africa

Russia concerned about Gabon coup

Moscow will monitor the situation in what it regards as a friendly African country

30 August 2023 - 16:21 Agency Staff
People celebrate in support of the putschists in a street of Port-Gentil, Gabon August 30, 2023 Picture: REUTERS/Stringer
Russia said on Wednesday it is worried about the situation in Gabon after a coup by army officers there.

“Moscow has received with concern reports of a sharp deterioration in the internal situation in the friendly African country. We continue to closely monitor the development of the situation and hope for its speedy stabilisation,” foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told reporters.

Russia is looking to build up diplomatic and trade ties with Africa, and President Vladimir Putin hosted African leaders for a summit in July. Russia’s Wagner mercenary group, whose leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was killed in a plane crash last week, is also active in several African countries.

Reuters

Military coup erupts in Gabon after Ali Bongo's re-election

As Gabon President Ali Bongo clinches a third term, top military officers announce a takeover and dissolve state institutions
World
8 hours ago
