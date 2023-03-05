Macron ends Africa tour with wish for renewed partnership

US Fed officials, however, are sticking to their hawkish rhetoric that interest rates will need to increase further and this remains a headache for the markets
Even as online and in-store shopping comes into balance, the discount sector looks best placed
Outage caused by high-voltage power transmission line fault, Kenya Power says
The announcement comes after weeks of speculation and president's attendance at cattle auction while ill
As constrained consumers tighten their belts, grocery retailers are stocking their aisles with products to compete with Clicks and DisChem
SA GDP grew 1.7% in the first quarter, downwardly revised from 1.9%. The economy contracted 0.7% in the second quarter and grew 1.6% in the third quarter
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
The legally binding pact aims to place 30% of the seas into protected areas by 2030
Duel of childhood Russian friends ends in victory for semifinal conqueror of Novak Djokovic
We asked a few of the country’s top chefs for their most coveted ingredients, from exotic produce to local luxuries. Here are their picks
Kinshasa — French President Emmanuel Macron shared his vision of a renewed partnership with Africa in which it stands equal with France, as he concluded a tour where he has sought to dispel France’s image as an arrogant former colonial power while bidding for future influence.
The French president held talks on Saturday with President Felix Tshisekedi in the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), which last week saw several small-scale protests — signs of rising anti-French sentiment in parts of francophone Africa.
At a joint press conference, Macron acknowledged France was among foreign powers jostling for influence in Africa, but said he was committed to working with states on an equal footing.
“We want to be long-term partners,” he said. “Africa is a theatre of competition. It has to be done in a fair framework... We have our role to play, neither more nor less.”
This tour is Macron’s 18th visit to Africa as president and follows a recent slew of Africa tours by high-level US, Russian, and Chinese officials seeking closer ties.
France has endured a recent messy breakdown in relations with some former colonies in West Africa and his first-time visits to the DRC, Gabon, Angola and Congo Republic last week reflect Macron’s wish to turn the page.
On Monday, he outlined France’s new Africa policy, saying military bases would be co-run with host nations and commercial and other interests pursued with respect and humility.
Tshisekedi welcomed the new approach and said France needed to listen to what African people wanted if it hoped to compete with the continent’s other partners.
“Francafrique is a thing of the past,” he said, referring to the murky links that sometimes saw Paris prioritise commercial gain and support autocratic regimes in former colonies.
Nevertheless, signs of tension emerged later in the press conference when Macron appeared to suggest the insecurity in the DRC since 1994 was mostly its own fault.
“Sorry to say it in such harsh terms, you have not been able to restore your sovereignty,” he said.
Eastern DRC has struggled with instability and conflicts since the 1990s that have killed millions and given rise to dozens of militias, some of which remain active.
Change of tone
Macron has mostly avoided politics this week, announcing French humanitarian aid to eastern DRC, and support for agriculture and forests, prompting some to question the point.
“There is no political or strategic coherence to this four-day trip, it feels like they are clinging to something,” said Jean Gaspard Ntoutoume Ayi, vice-president of Gabonese opposition party Union Nationale.
France’s new approach comes amid a deepening security crisis in West Africa’s Sahel region that has fuelled anti-French protests and brought juntas to power in Burkina Faso and Mali which have rejected long-standing military ties.
“Macron is looking at how to respond to the wave of anti-French sentiment in the Sahel,” said Pauline Bax, Africa Programme deputy director at the International Crisis Group.
“Like it or not, Africa will remain important to France. It is not going to withdraw from this continent. There is a change of tone,” she said.
There have been no significant signs of public opposition to the tour apart from in the DRC, where perceptions of French support for neighbouring Rwanda have stoked anti-French feeling as eastern regions battle an offensive by the M23 rebel group that the DRC accuses Rwanda of backing. Rwanda denies this.
In Kinshasa, Macron said he had “been very clear about condemning the M23 and those who support it”.
A peace process brokered by regional powers in November has so far failed, but Macron said he had confidence in the plan.
“If they do not respect it, then yes there can be sanctions,” he said without naming any particular party.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Macron ends Africa tour with wish for renewed partnership
French president acknowledges foreign powers are competing for influence in Africa
Kinshasa — French President Emmanuel Macron shared his vision of a renewed partnership with Africa in which it stands equal with France, as he concluded a tour where he has sought to dispel France’s image as an arrogant former colonial power while bidding for future influence.
The French president held talks on Saturday with President Felix Tshisekedi in the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), which last week saw several small-scale protests — signs of rising anti-French sentiment in parts of francophone Africa.
At a joint press conference, Macron acknowledged France was among foreign powers jostling for influence in Africa, but said he was committed to working with states on an equal footing.
“We want to be long-term partners,” he said. “Africa is a theatre of competition. It has to be done in a fair framework... We have our role to play, neither more nor less.”
This tour is Macron’s 18th visit to Africa as president and follows a recent slew of Africa tours by high-level US, Russian, and Chinese officials seeking closer ties.
France has endured a recent messy breakdown in relations with some former colonies in West Africa and his first-time visits to the DRC, Gabon, Angola and Congo Republic last week reflect Macron’s wish to turn the page.
On Monday, he outlined France’s new Africa policy, saying military bases would be co-run with host nations and commercial and other interests pursued with respect and humility.
Tshisekedi welcomed the new approach and said France needed to listen to what African people wanted if it hoped to compete with the continent’s other partners.
“Francafrique is a thing of the past,” he said, referring to the murky links that sometimes saw Paris prioritise commercial gain and support autocratic regimes in former colonies.
Nevertheless, signs of tension emerged later in the press conference when Macron appeared to suggest the insecurity in the DRC since 1994 was mostly its own fault.
“Sorry to say it in such harsh terms, you have not been able to restore your sovereignty,” he said.
Eastern DRC has struggled with instability and conflicts since the 1990s that have killed millions and given rise to dozens of militias, some of which remain active.
Change of tone
Macron has mostly avoided politics this week, announcing French humanitarian aid to eastern DRC, and support for agriculture and forests, prompting some to question the point.
“There is no political or strategic coherence to this four-day trip, it feels like they are clinging to something,” said Jean Gaspard Ntoutoume Ayi, vice-president of Gabonese opposition party Union Nationale.
France’s new approach comes amid a deepening security crisis in West Africa’s Sahel region that has fuelled anti-French protests and brought juntas to power in Burkina Faso and Mali which have rejected long-standing military ties.
“Macron is looking at how to respond to the wave of anti-French sentiment in the Sahel,” said Pauline Bax, Africa Programme deputy director at the International Crisis Group.
“Like it or not, Africa will remain important to France. It is not going to withdraw from this continent. There is a change of tone,” she said.
There have been no significant signs of public opposition to the tour apart from in the DRC, where perceptions of French support for neighbouring Rwanda have stoked anti-French feeling as eastern regions battle an offensive by the M23 rebel group that the DRC accuses Rwanda of backing. Rwanda denies this.
In Kinshasa, Macron said he had “been very clear about condemning the M23 and those who support it”.
A peace process brokered by regional powers in November has so far failed, but Macron said he had confidence in the plan.
“If they do not respect it, then yes there can be sanctions,” he said without naming any particular party.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Macron in Gabon calls for funds and action to save world’s forests
Macron outlines new Africa policy ahead of four-nation tour
SA’s stance on Russia and China in US spotlight
IMF bailout delays leave cash-strapped countries reeling
STEVEN KUO: Business must keep one eye on geopolitics, another on Brics ...
GRACELIN BASKARAN: Is it worth antagonising the US with Russia and China ...
SIMON BARBER: Putin-backing SA at odds with citizens over new world order
NEWS ANALYSIS: Scramble for Africa hots up as Lavrov and Yellen join procession ...
JOHN DLUDLU: Too little, too late for the US to counter China in Africa
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.