Kremlin admits possibility of Prigozhin ‘atrocity’

A view shows plane wreckage following an alleged air accident over the Tver region of Russia. Yevgeny Prigozhin was reportedly listed as a passenger on a jet that crashed north of Moscow, August 23 2023. Picture: OSTOROZHNO NOVOSTI/REUTERS
Moscow — The Kremlin said on Wednesday that investigators were considering the possibility that the plane carrying mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was downed on purpose, the first explicit admission that he may have been assassinated.
“It is obvious that different versions are being considered, including the version — you know what we are talking about — let’s say, a deliberate atrocity,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about the investigation.
Asked if the International Civil Aviation Organization would investigate the crash, Peskov said circumstances made it different. He said that investigators had drawn no formal conclusions yet about what exactly happened. “Let’s wait for the results of our Russian investigation,” Peskov said.
The private Embraer jet on which Prigozhin was travelling to St Petersburg from Moscow crashed north of Moscow killing all 10 people on board on August 23, including two other top Wagner figures, Prigozhin’s four bodyguards and a crew of three.
The cause is still unclear, but villagers near the scene told Reuters they heard a bang and then saw the jet plummet to the ground.
The plane crashed exactly two months after Prigozhin took control of the southern city of Rostov in late June, the opening salvo of a mutiny which shook the foundations of President Vladimir Putin’s Russia.
Russia informed Brazil’s aircraft investigation authority that it will not probe the crash of the Brazilian-made Embraer jet under international rules “at the moment”, the Brazilian agency told Reuters.
Asked about that report, Peskov said: “First of all, the investigation is under way. The investigative committee is engaged in this.”
“In this case there can be no talk of any international aspect,” Peskov said.
The day after the crash, Putin sent his condolences to the families of the crash victims. He said he had known Prigozhin since the chaotic years of the early 1990s.
“He was a man with a difficult fate, and he made serious mistakes in life,” Putin said, while describing him as a talented businessman.
The Kremlin described as an “absolute lie” the suggestion by some Western politicians and commentators — for which they have not provided evidence — that Putin ordered Prigozhin to be killed in revenge.
US President Joe Biden has said he was not surprised by the death and that not much happened in Russia that Putin was not behind.
After Prigozhin’s death, Putin ordered Wagner fighters to sign an oath of allegiance to the Russian state — a step that Prigozhin had opposed due to his anger at the defence ministry, which he said risked losing the Ukraine war.
Prigozhin followers laid flowers, messages and poems at his grave on Wednesday, hailing him as a fearless warrior.
In life, Prigozhin liked to brag that he was one of the world’s most feared mercenaries with the best fighting force.
Opponents such as the US cast Prigozhin as a brutal commander who plundered African states and meted out sledgehammer deaths to those who crossed him.
Though he won the bloodiest battle yet of the Ukraine war for Putin by capturing Bakhmut, Prigozhin became enraged with what he said were the treacherous failings of Putin’s military. He warned that Russia could lose the Ukraine war.
