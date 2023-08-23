Intercape’s digital comms revolution

In the vast landscape of Southern African mobility, Intercape shines, prioritising safety and reliability for its travellers. Yet, beneath the surface, lies a complex digital communication network. Managing immense call volumes and inter-company chatter, Intercape — alongside tech partner Telviva — has embarked on a digital journey to elevate its communication infrastructure.

Due to the nature of the business, there are high volumes of calls to the company’s contact centres, as well as high volumes of intercompany calls. Intercape also used two-way radios at its major depots, adding to communications complexity.

As a result, Intercape was constantly looking to improve its communications infrastructure to better serve its customers and its own internal purposes.

A journey of digital transformation

Traditionally, Intercape used a hybrid voice solution to harness the benefits of voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP). This included a blend of legacy PBX systems connected via PRI lines from a fixed-line provider or via cellular router, as well as the company’s own on-premises Asterisk PBX servers. The company has had a long-standing partnership with Telviva (then Connection Telecom), which initially provided assistance and support for the Asterisk PBX servers.

As cloud telephony matured, Intercape connected its Asterisk servers to Telviva’s voice service via a SIP Trunk and began shutting down other services, with all services moved to the cloud. With Intercape having numerous branches around the country and recording huge volumes of inter-branch calls, including calls to the contact centre, moving everything to a single platform was the ultimate goal.

“We are on a digital transformation journey — we have grown with technology and have been an early adopter in many cases,” says Ivor Kettles, Intercape’s chief information officer.