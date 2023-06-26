New carbon accounting rules clamp down on corporate greenwashing

Inflation, global growth and recession concerns are taking centre stage as the first half of the year draws to a close
London — Companies will face more pressure to disclose how climate change affects their business under a new set of G20-backed global rules aimed at helping regulators crack down on so-called greenwashing.
The norms published on Monday have been written by the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) as trillions of dollars flow into investments that tout their environmental, social and governance (ESG) credentials.
It would be up to individual countries to decide whether to require listed companies to apply the standards, ISSB chairperson Emmanuel Faber said, adding the standards can be used for annual reports for 2024 onwards.
Canada, Britain, Japan, Singapore, Nigeria, Chile, Malaysia, Brazil, Egypt, Kenya and SA are considering their use, Faber told Reuters.
The standards build on voluntary ones from the G20’s Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). Common standards for companies to report greenhouse gas emissions could curb misleading climate claims.
Britain was the first major economy to make TCFD disclosures by listed companies mandatory.
“We are committed to including reporting against UK endorsed versions of the IFRS sustainability disclosure standards launched here today,” UK treasury minister Joanna Penn told a launch event for the standards.
The ISSB is part of the independent International Financial Reporting Standards foundation, which also writes accounting rules used in more than 100 countries, while global securities watchdog IOSCO is expected to “endorse” the new standards.
“Endorsement shall be a real game changer for regulators around the world in considering the use of the ISSB framework,” IOSCO chairperson Jean-Paul Servais told the launch event.
David Harris, head of sustainable finance strategic initiatives at London Stock Exchange Group, said the new norms bring more rigour to sustainability reporting, more aligned with financial reporting.
Harris said that 42% of the world’s top 4,000 companies do not provide data on Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions.
“It means capital markets are far less effective because you haven’t got a full picture,” Harris said.
Under the ISSB rules, companies would need to disclosure material emissions, with checks by external auditors.
The EU finalises its own disclosure rules in July and it and the ISSB have sought to make each other’s norms “interoperable” to avoid duplication for global companies.
The ISSB and EU are set to issue guidance on avoiding duplication in coming months.
Reuters
New carbon accounting rules clamp down on corporate greenwashing
Standards can be used for annual reports for 2024 onwards, says International Sustainability Standards Board chair
EU joins study on solar geo-engineering risks and rewards
