×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Africa

At least 11 killed in stadium crush at Kinshasa concert

Police fired teargas to disperse packed revellers at DRC capital’s main stadium hosting Fally Ipupa concert

30 October 2022 - 22:36 Paul Lorgerie, Justin Makangara and Stanis Bujakera
People arrive to attend the concert of the Congolese singer Fally Ipupa, at the Martyrs stadium in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, October 29 2022. Picture: JUSTIN MAKANGARA/REUTERS
People arrive to attend the concert of the Congolese singer Fally Ipupa, at the Martyrs stadium in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, October 29 2022. Picture: JUSTIN MAKANGARA/REUTERS

Kinshasa — At least 11 people were killed on Saturday, including two police officers, in a crush at an overcrowded stadium concert in Kinshasa headlined by Congolese singer Fally Ipupa, the interior minister said.

The capital’s Stadium of Martyrs was packed beyond its capacity of 80,000 and some of the crowd ended up forcing their way into the VIP and reserved sections, Reuters reporters at the concert said.

Police have recorded “11 deaths, including 10 as a result of suffocation and the crush, and seven hospitalisations”, security minister Daniel Aselo Okito said in a statement.

Congolese singer Fally Ipupa performs during his concert at the overcrowded Stadium of Martyrs in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, October 29 2022. Picture: PAUL LORGERIE/REUTERS
Congolese singer Fally Ipupa performs during his concert at the overcrowded Stadium of Martyrs in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, October 29 2022. Picture: PAUL LORGERIE/REUTERS

Security forces earlier fired teargas to try to disperse violent crowds in the streets outside the stadium where many had gathered ahead of the concert by Kinshasa-born Ipupa, who has won acclaim in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Europe and elsewhere.

The eventual number of attendees inside the stadium vastly exceeded the number state and private security personnel present could control.

Ipupa said he only heard about the deaths on Sunday morning when he woke up after his performance.

“It pains me. I am from Kinshasa and of course I share in the grief of the families,” he said.

In 2020, French police evacuated the Gare de Lyon railway station in Paris after people started fires nearby in unrest ahead of a planned Ipupa concert.

Reuters 

Financial crime watchdog to put DRC on its greylist

DRC under ‘increased monitoring’ by Financial Action Task Force, says government
World
3 weeks ago

Climate talks in Kinshasa open with calls for more funding

Speakers at pre-COP27 climate summit call out rich nations for failing to honour $100bn per year funding pledge to developing countries
World
3 weeks ago

Uganda pays DRC first instalment of war reparations

Uganda made the first payment of what will be a total of $325 million in reparations ordered by the International Court of Justice for crimes ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Car bombs at busy Somalian market intersection ...
World / Africa
2.
Science fiction and grandfather’s views shaped ...
World
3.
Quebec town welcomes immigrants as labour ...
World / Americas
4.
Iran legislators thank police amid fury over ...
World / Asia
5.
South Korea seeks answers after Halloween crush ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

South Korea seeks answers after Halloween crush kills more than 150

World / Asia

More than 80 die in suspension bridge collapse in India

World / Asia

Car bombs at busy Somalian market intersection kill at least 100

World / Africa

Deadly Indonesian soccer crush sparked by police tear gas

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.