Companies / Energy

HCI partner targets up to R1bn for oilfield drilling in Namibia

Impact Oil & Gas wants further appraisal of wells as leaked reports show they could contain at least 3-billion barrels

18 July 2022 - 20:37 Katharine Child

Impact Oil & Gas, which is nearly half owned by Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI), announced on Monday it is looking to raise up to $60m (R1bn) from existing shareholders for  further drilling to value the oilfield off the coast of Namibia. 

HCI, a company better known for its holdings in Tsogo Sun, coal and platinum mining, gambling and Golden Arrow buses, also owns 49.2% of London-based Impact, an oil exploration company. ..

