Features / Africa

Kenyan elections

Alliances in balancing act

William Ruto was this week announced the winner of a close-run presidential poll in Kenya. But while the evenly split election results suggest a nation divided, the picture is more complicated than that

17 August 2022 - 08:41 Carien du Plessis

Nairobi looks very different from its new expressway. Running directly above the city’s notoriously gridlocked roads, it offers a view of high-rises and treetops. There’s little sign of the hustle and bustle of matatus and motorcycle boda-bodas — Kenya’s main means of public transport — on the patchy roads below.

When Kenyans are asked what they will remember about the achievements of outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta, it is infrastructure projects such as this that top the list. ..

