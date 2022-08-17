On paper, Anglogold's had the worst year among listed gold companies, but a ruthless handle on costs and a mine-by-mine review should start to pay off
There is much debate over which polls are accurate — but all of them paint a picture of storm clouds over the ANC
The ANC falling below 40% is the result of the party’s own polling, chair of the DA Federal Executive Helen Zille tells tells Peter Bruce
William Ruto was this week announced the winner of a close-run presidential poll in Kenya. But while the evenly split election results suggest a nation divided, the picture is more complicated than ...
A new book asks why certain cities became the epicentre of the world at a specific point — and speculates which ones might lead in the future
Nairobi looks very different from its new expressway. Running directly above the city’s notoriously gridlocked roads, it offers a view of high-rises and treetops. There’s little sign of the hustle and bustle of matatus and motorcycle boda-bodas — Kenya’s main means of public transport — on the patchy roads below.
When Kenyans are asked what they will remember about the achievements of outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta, it is infrastructure projects such as this that top the list.
Kenyan elections
Alliances in balancing act
