Disenchanted Kenyans prepare for elections

Petrol stocks, the proxy for demand, showed a surprise build as demand slowed, says the Energy Information Administration
It is plausible that the money was part of Cyril Ramaphosa’s war chest for the coming ANC elections
They will also have to pay a deposit to contest —the amount will be decided by the IEC
The former MP says he will be joining others to explore the possibility of a new alternative
Tencent hopes this latest major foreign deal since a regulatory crackdown in late 2020 will help it to offset some pressures in the Chinese gaming market
Tight markets and higher selling prices contributed to Sappi’s performance, despite high cost inflation
Imported models keep the brand afloat while its flooded factory is repaired, and Chery delivers a surprise
For women in white-collar industries, wearing high heels was taken for granted as part of going to work — but now many are questioning whether it’s worth the pain
Dortmund and Liepzig out to break decade-long winning streak
From August 26-28, Johannesburg’s Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit will play host to supercars, off-road driving, customer test drives and simulator experiences
Nairobi — East Africa’s economic powerhouse will hold elections on August 9 to select a new president, parliament, county governors and assemblies. President Uhuru Kenyatta will be stepping down after serving his constitutionally allowed 10 years.
Many voters want change, frustrated by corruption and skyrocketing prices. But both front-runners vying to succeed Kenyatta have ties to him.
Veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga has received Kenyatta’s endorsement. William Ruto has been Kenyatta’s deputy president for the past decade, though the two men fell out.
Odinga, a left-leaning former political prisoner, has served as prime minister and is the son of the nation’s first vice-president.
Ruto, a gifted orator who says he once sold chicken by the roadside, has portrayed the election as a fight between common “hustlers” and elite “dynasties”.
The public has grown weary of all the byzantine alliances among the political elites. Politicians are being forced to discuss issues that really matter.
Both are wooing voters in East Africa’s richest and most stable nation by promising to reign in ballooning foreign borrowing and help the poor. Less than 0.1% of Kenyans own more wealth than the bottom 99.9% combined, according to Oxfam. The global spike in fuel and food prices has hit families hard.
The candidates have also stitched together alliances of ethnic voting blocs. Such ethnic rivalries led to deadly violence in previous elections after results were disputed.
But unlike the past four elections, Kenyatta’s Kikuyu ethnic group, the nation’s largest, has no presidential candidate to unify behind. Both Odinga and Ruto have chosen Kikuyu vice-presidential running mates.
The potential fracturing of Kenya’s biggest ethnic voting bloc makes for an unpredictable election, said Murithi Mutiga, Africa head for global think-tank International Crisis Group. “The public has grown weary of all the Byzantine alliances among the political elites,” he said. “Politicians are being forced to discuss issues that really matter.”
Young citizens are particularly disenchanted, he said; many have not bothered registering to vote.
Voter apathy
Those are Kenyans like 30-year-old motorbike taxi driver Calvince Okumu, who falls into a demographic courted by both camps.
He is one of the country’s 1.6-million motorcycle taxi drivers — the kind of young, hardscrabble entrepreneur Ruto promises to give loans to. He also hails from Western Kenya, Odinga’s stronghold, and could benefit from his promise to provide a basic income to the poorest families.
He’s not interested.
“Why should I line up for four hours to vote?” asked Okumu, a part-time student. “There’s no difference between the two.”
The number of registered voters aged 18-34 has dropped more than 5% since the 2017 election, despite population growth of about 12%.
Okumu’s more concerned about finding steady work. More than a tenth of Kenyans aged 18-64 are unemployed and nearly one in five are out of the labour force — meaning they are not looking for work, according to the World Bank.
Endemic corruption has also angered voters; both camps include officials charged with or even convicted of corruption.
In the northeast, the worst drought in 40 years has parched grazing lands and forced 4.1-million people to depend on food aid. Their plight has barely been mentioned as would-be leaders buzzed across the country in fleets of helicopters.
Unrest
The shadow of the violence after disputed 2007 elections, which killed 1,200 people and displaced about 600,000, hangs over each election cycle.
Kenyatta and Ruto were among six Kenyans charged at the International Criminal Court (ICC) over their alleged roles in the 2007 violence. Both denied the charges and their cases collapsed.
Violence also followed the 2017 polls, when more than 100 people were killed.
This time, there’s been less pre-election violence; communities are working hard to defuse tensions. The Supreme Court’s decision to nullify and re-run the last election also means there’s higher confidence in the justice system — so disputes are more likely to go to the courts than the streets.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Disenchanted Kenyans prepare for elections
Many voters, frustrated by corruption and skyrocketing food and fuel prices, want change, but both election front-runners have ties to outgoing President Kenyatta
Nairobi — East Africa’s economic powerhouse will hold elections on August 9 to select a new president, parliament, county governors and assemblies. President Uhuru Kenyatta will be stepping down after serving his constitutionally allowed 10 years.
Many voters want change, frustrated by corruption and skyrocketing prices. But both front-runners vying to succeed Kenyatta have ties to him.
Veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga has received Kenyatta’s endorsement. William Ruto has been Kenyatta’s deputy president for the past decade, though the two men fell out.
Odinga, a left-leaning former political prisoner, has served as prime minister and is the son of the nation’s first vice-president.
Ruto, a gifted orator who says he once sold chicken by the roadside, has portrayed the election as a fight between common “hustlers” and elite “dynasties”.
Both are wooing voters in East Africa’s richest and most stable nation by promising to reign in ballooning foreign borrowing and help the poor. Less than 0.1% of Kenyans own more wealth than the bottom 99.9% combined, according to Oxfam. The global spike in fuel and food prices has hit families hard.
The candidates have also stitched together alliances of ethnic voting blocs. Such ethnic rivalries led to deadly violence in previous elections after results were disputed.
But unlike the past four elections, Kenyatta’s Kikuyu ethnic group, the nation’s largest, has no presidential candidate to unify behind. Both Odinga and Ruto have chosen Kikuyu vice-presidential running mates.
The potential fracturing of Kenya’s biggest ethnic voting bloc makes for an unpredictable election, said Murithi Mutiga, Africa head for global think-tank International Crisis Group. “The public has grown weary of all the Byzantine alliances among the political elites,” he said. “Politicians are being forced to discuss issues that really matter.”
Young citizens are particularly disenchanted, he said; many have not bothered registering to vote.
Voter apathy
Those are Kenyans like 30-year-old motorbike taxi driver Calvince Okumu, who falls into a demographic courted by both camps.
He is one of the country’s 1.6-million motorcycle taxi drivers — the kind of young, hardscrabble entrepreneur Ruto promises to give loans to. He also hails from Western Kenya, Odinga’s stronghold, and could benefit from his promise to provide a basic income to the poorest families.
He’s not interested.
“Why should I line up for four hours to vote?” asked Okumu, a part-time student. “There’s no difference between the two.”
The number of registered voters aged 18-34 has dropped more than 5% since the 2017 election, despite population growth of about 12%.
Okumu’s more concerned about finding steady work. More than a tenth of Kenyans aged 18-64 are unemployed and nearly one in five are out of the labour force — meaning they are not looking for work, according to the World Bank.
Endemic corruption has also angered voters; both camps include officials charged with or even convicted of corruption.
In the northeast, the worst drought in 40 years has parched grazing lands and forced 4.1-million people to depend on food aid. Their plight has barely been mentioned as would-be leaders buzzed across the country in fleets of helicopters.
Unrest
The shadow of the violence after disputed 2007 elections, which killed 1,200 people and displaced about 600,000, hangs over each election cycle.
Kenyatta and Ruto were among six Kenyans charged at the International Criminal Court (ICC) over their alleged roles in the 2007 violence. Both denied the charges and their cases collapsed.
Violence also followed the 2017 polls, when more than 100 people were killed.
This time, there’s been less pre-election violence; communities are working hard to defuse tensions. The Supreme Court’s decision to nullify and re-run the last election also means there’s higher confidence in the justice system — so disputes are more likely to go to the courts than the streets.
Reuters
Debt-binge hangover may stymie Kenya’s next president
Female MPs in Kenya face rising online abuse
Rights groups warn over online disinformation before Kenyan polls
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.