World / Africa

Kagame and Tshisekedi to hold talks in Angola amid rising attacks

Rwanda and DRC have been at diplomatic loggerheads since a surge of attacks in eastern Congo by M23 rebels

04 July 2022 - 21:17 Stanis Bujakera and Clement Uwiringiyimana

Kinshasa/Kigali — The Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC’s) President Felix Tshisekedi will meet his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame for talks in Angola this week, officials said on Monday.

There were no details on what they would discuss, but the neighbours have been at diplomatic loggerheads since a surge of attacks in eastern DRC by the M23 rebel group, which Kinshasa accuses Kigali of backing.

Rwanda denies supporting the rebels and has, in turn, accused the DRC army of fighting alongside insurgents — a face-off that has raised fears of fresh conflict in the region.

The meeting is likely to take place on Tuesday or Wednesday in Angola’s capital Luanda, according to two officials from DRC and one from Rwanda who did not wish to be named.

Earlier on Monday, Kagame said he did not mind Rwanda being excluded from a regional military force set up in April to fight rebels in eastern DRC, removing a potential stumbling block to the initiative.

The DRC's government had welcomed the plan, but said it would not accept the involvement of Rwanda.

“I have no problem with that. We are not begging anyone that we participate in the force,” Kagame told Rwanda’s state broadcaster in a wide-ranging interview.

“If anybody’s coming from anywhere, excluding Rwanda, but will provide the solution that we’re all looking for, why would I have a problem,” Kagame said.

At the end of March, the M23 started waging its most sustained offensive in DRC’s eastern borderlands since capturing vast swathes of territory in 2012/2013.

Rwanda also accuses the DRC’s army of firing into Rwandan territory and fighting alongside the FDLR — an armed group run by ethnic Hutus who fled Rwanda after taking part in the 1994 genocide.

Recent attempts to stop the violence militarily have proven unsuccessful, and in some cases backfired, security analysts and human rights groups say.

Despite billions of dollars spent on one of the UN’s largest peacekeeping forces, more than 120 rebel groups continue to operate across large swathes of eastern DRC almost two decades after the official end of the central African country’s civil wars.

Reuters 

Belgium returns tooth of Congo independence leader Lumumba to his family

Lumumba was the first democratically elected prime minister of the DRC in 1960 but was overthrown and assassinated in move blamed on Belgium
World
2 weeks ago

UN and AU sound alarm after DRC rebels seize eastern border town

The fighting causes 30,000 Congolese and 137 soldiers to flee into Uganda
World
3 weeks ago

Belgian king reiterates regret for past colonial brutality in DRC

King Philippe first expressed regret for exploitation and violence two years ago, but has stopped short of formally apologising
World
3 weeks ago

UN says record 100-million have fled their homes

Conflicts in Ukraine, Ethiopia and DRC reflect in new figures of displaced people
World
1 month ago

Barrick Gold eyes more copper assets in Zambia and DRC

CEO Mark Bristow says Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema is 'a breath of fresh air'
News
1 month ago
President Felix Tshisekedi. Picture: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/REUTERS
President Felix Tshisekedi. Picture: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/REUTERS
