×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Africa

Belgium returns tooth of Congo independence leader Lumumba to his family

Lumumba was the first democratically elected prime minister of the DRC in 1960 but was overthrown and assassinated

20 June 2022 - 20:29 Charlotte Van Campenhout
Relatives and guests attend a ceremony for Patrice Lumumba, in Brussels, Belgium, June 20 2022. Picture: JOHANNA GERON/REUTERS
Relatives and guests attend a ceremony for Patrice Lumumba, in Brussels, Belgium, June 20 2022. Picture: JOHANNA GERON/REUTERS

Brussels — Belgium handed over a tooth, the only known remains of the murdered Congolese independence hero Patrice Lumumba, to his family during a ceremony in Brussels on Monday.

Lumumba became the Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC) first democratically elected prime minister after independence from Belgium in 1960, but alarmed the West with overtures to Moscow at the height of the Cold War.

His government lasted just three months before he was overthrown and assassinated by a firing squad. His supporters and some historians accuse the CIA of having ordered his killing. His body was never found.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo walks by a giant banner with a photo of Congo's first prime minister, Patrice Lumumba, in Brussels, Belgium, June 20 2022. Picture: OLIVIER MATTYS/REUTERS
Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo walks by a giant banner with a photo of Congo's first prime minister, Patrice Lumumba, in Brussels, Belgium, June 20 2022. Picture: OLIVIER MATTYS/REUTERS

A Belgian official handed a blue box containing the tooth to members of his family at Egmont Palace in central Brussels on Monday.

“It isn’t normal that Belgians held on to the remains of one of the founding fathers of the Congolese nation for six decades,” Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said in a speech.

De Croo said Belgian colonial rule was a dark page in Belgium’s history, echoing comments of the Belgian King Philippe in a visit to the DRC earlier in June, adding African people still experienced racism in Belgium today.

DRC Prime Minister Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde called Lumumba a national hero and said his death and suppression of his supporters hurt not only victims' families but the country as a whole.

Lumumba’s daughter Juliana, who in 2020 sent a letter to Belgium’s king asking for her father’s remains to be returned, said there was still a lot unknown about the final moments of her father’s life.

“All we know is that you were convicted and unable to defend yourself,” she said in a speech.

A Belgian parliamentary investigation into his killing concluded in 2002 that Belgium was “morally responsible” for Lumumba’s death.

The tooth was reportedly taken from Lumumba’s body by a Belgian policeman, Gerard Soete, who claimed to have dissolved much of Lumumba’s body in acid and burnt the rest.

Reuters 

Men carry a casket at a ceremony for Patrice Lumumba at a ceremony where his only remains, a tooth, are handed over to the family, in Brussels, Belgium, June 20 2022. Picture: JOHANNA GERON/REUTERS
Men carry a casket at a ceremony for Patrice Lumumba at a ceremony where his only remains, a tooth, are handed over to the family, in Brussels, Belgium, June 20 2022. Picture: JOHANNA GERON/REUTERS

Belgian king reiterates regret for past colonial brutality in DRC

King Philippe first expressed regret for exploitation and violence two years ago, but has stopped short of formally apologising
World
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
BP still major shareholder in Rosneft, says CEO
World / Europe
2.
China’s launch of third aircraft carrier alarms ...
World / Asia
3.
European airlines on hiring blitz to cope with ...
World / Europe
4.
Germany fires up reliance on coal to counter ...
World / Europe
5.
Roaring blaze at Shanghai refinery brought under ...
World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.